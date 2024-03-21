Looking for harmony and balance? Consider adding Feng Shui to your home

Can the art of Feng Shui bring harmony to your home? With a few adjustments or additions, yes. Here are five things to know.

What is Feng Shui?

National Geographic refers to Feng Shui as "an ancient Chinese art of arranging buildings, objects and space in an environment to achieve harmony and balance in a way that brings peace and prosperity."

For home design, bringing Feng Shui into your living space could mean arranging, adding or removing furniture or (the No. 1 rule) declutterring to achieve peace and organization.

What are the 5 elements of Feng Shui?

The home and garden concept to a more balanced and beautiful home focuses on five elements: water, wood, fire, earth and metal.

How do I add Feng Shui to my home?

Below are suggestions on how to incorporate the five Feng Shui elements into your decor:

Wood represents upward movement, a rising type of energy — think plants, wood furniture, especially vertical pieces like shelves.

Fire energy is associated with warmth — consider lighting and fireplaces. Red represents fire and good luck.

Use earth tones like brown, tan, soft yellows or earthy objects such as ceramics or clay dishes and pots. Granite countertops in the kitchen signify earth energy.

Metal signifies clarity, precision and efficiency. Use silver, bronze or gold metal accents in metal decor and clocks. Note, if there is too much metal, the home decor could feel cold. Feng Shui is all about balance and harmony.

Water, a flow-type of energy, is very important in Feng Shui. It’s associated with relaxation and fluidity. Think fountains, fish tanks, water art.

What are some Feng Shui rules to follow?

Incorporate all the elements into your space with feng shui.

Declutter regularly, create a clean and organized space for positive energy flow.

Use soft colors.

Add plants to your home decor.

Lighting matters, as it sets the tone of “the mood” in a room.

Try to create a focal point in each room, either by artwork or a beautiful piece of furniture.

Is Feng Shui just for the home?

You can incorporate Feng Shui outside of your living space — such as the office or in a backyard garden.

Use the principles mentioned above and declutter your desk, add plants or a water element. For outside, consider a focal point such as a fountain, column or statue.

Arrange, add or remove pieces or design elements until you achieve that harmony and balance. In Feng Shui, less is more.

A low stone fence creates a yard-like area in front of the home in accordance with feng shui principles.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Feng Shui elements explained, why getting rid of clutter evokes peace