Looking for government work? May 14 job fair planned

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A public service career fair is coming to the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall on Tuesday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are interested in speaking with recruiters from 30 local government offices, it’s a perfect time to explore a new career opportunity. Among the governments and agencies that will be represented:

Clark County

Las Vegas

Henderson

North Las Vegas,

Clark County Aviation Department

Clark County Fire Department

Clark County Juvenile Justice Services

University Medical Center

Clark County Water Reclamation District

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Henderson Police Department

North Las Vegas Police Department

Nevada State Police

University Police Services

State of Nevada

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Las Vegas Valley Water District

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC)

Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services

Southern Nevada Health District

The West Hall is at 301 Convention Center Drive. Parking and admission at the Convention Center are free.

Attendees will meet face-to-face with recruiters and learn about the application and hiring process for a variety of government jobs and the benefits of working in the public sector.

Register in advance at https://bit.ly/careerfair51424. Walk-ins are welcome.

“This is a unique career fair because all the participating employers are public service organizations,” Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom said. “If you are interested in working for Clark County or another government agency in Southern Nevada, this is a great opportunity to learn about career opportunities within with these organizations and the hiring process.”

To help guide job seekers in their public service career search, the event will feature a series of five “Career Talks” sessions from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Each session is about 15 minutes long and will feature presentations by Human Resources professionals from different agencies. Starting at 10:15 a.m. the first session, called “How to be B.O.L.D. in a Tough Job Market,” will be hosted by Clark County followed by “How to Break into Public Service with Transferable Skills” at 11:00 a.m. by the Department of Housing and Urban Development; “Tips on Reviewing Public Service Job Postings” at 11:45 a.m. by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; “Creating an Effective LinkedIn Profile” at 12:30 p.m. by the City of North Las Vegas, and “S.T.A.R. Method Job Interviews” by the Southern Nevada Health District at 1:15 p.m.

Job seekers interested in working for Clark County can go to https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/careers. New positions are posted every Tuesday.

