Looking for a getaway? McAllister Recreation center announces adult day trips beginning April

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The McAllister Recreation Center announced Monday it would offer monthly day trips via bus beginning in April for various destinations around the Midwest. The planned "daycations" will center around seasonal events planned in their respective cities, according to a news release.

“We’re excited to offer the community a new opportunity to explore places outside of Lafayettethat some may not be able to access on their own,” said McAllister Recreation CenterManager Chad Aldridge. “This is a very special addition to our offerings at McAllister Center,and we can’t wait to grow this program as the years progress.”

All “daycation” bus trips includes deluxe motor coach transportation, admission and a meal ormeal voucher, the release said.

The current schedule of planned trips through the McAllister Center's program, according to the release, are the following:

Wednesday, April 17, to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, Illinois. Registration is $120 per person.

Thursday, May 9, to Holland, Michigan for the Annual Tulip Festival. Registration is $140 per person.

Thursday, June 20, to Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis to see the Wizard of Oz. Registration is $120 per person.

Registration for the first round of planned trips is now open, the release stated, and can be found at the parks and rec site at www.lafayette.in.gov/3525/Parks-Recreation.

Those interested in registering must be 18 or older, the release stated, and must confirm with full, nonrefundable payment upon registering.

While some trips might involve considerable amounts of walking, all planned trips and stops are handicap accessible, according to the release. Check-ins for each trip will be at the McAllister Recreation Center, located at 2351 N. 20th St.

For more information about “daycation” bus trips with the McAllister Recreation Center, the public is encouraged to call 765-807-1360 or visit lafayette.in.gov/3524/Parks-Recreation.

Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. She can be reached by email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ellison_writes.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: McAllister Recreation Center to offer adult day trips beginning April