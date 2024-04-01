Looking forward to the April eclipse? Here's everything you need to know in Pensacola

We are just over a week away from seeing what some are calling the astronomical event of the decade. On April 8, millions of Americans will travel or step outside to witness a total eclipse of the sun.

Those not within the eclipse’s path of totality won’t experience the same complete darkness, but we’re not totally out of luck either. Pensacola will be one of the best places in Florida to watch the eclipse, as the sun will see about 76% coverage and clear skies are forecasted.

Not sure what all of the hype is about? Here’s everything you need to know about the April 2024 solar eclipse.

What is a solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when three celestial bodies − the sun, moon and Earth − align in a specific way in space.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth. This alignment casts a moving shadow on our planet, partially or fully blocking the sun’s light in certain areas. As a result, a period of partial or complete darkness occurs along a narrow strip of land.

The narrowness of the eclipse’s path is due to the vast distance and size of the sun, as well as the moon’s relative distance from Earth. This concentration of the moon’s shadow creates an area much smaller than the moon itself. The shadow’s movement across the land occurs as the Earth’s rotation interacts with the moon’s orbit.

Total eclipses are relatively rare events because the moon’s orbital plane does not perfectly align with that of the sun and Earth. Additionally, solar eclipses can only occur during a new moon.

What is special about the April 8 eclipse?

The rarity of a total solar eclipse and the number of people who will be able to witness it are what make the April 8 eclipse so special. This will be the last time most Americans will witness an event like this for about 20 years.

There are many types of solar eclipses, but a total solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking our view of the sun, according to NASA.

Of course, how much our view is blocked depends on where the viewer is located back on Earth. In some places, the sun will be completely blotted out, others will see the sun partially covered and less lucky viewers won’t see anything at all.

What will the April 8 eclipse look like in Pensacola? Here are photos from 2017.

Total solar eclipses are, unsurprisingly, dark. NASA describes the scene as if it were dusk or dawn. People looking at the eclipse along the path of totality are likely to see the sun’s corona, which is the outer atmosphere if the weather is clear. This part of the sun is usually obscured by its bright light.

Pensacola isn’t located near the path of totality, but we’ll still get to see a partial eclipse, much like we did in 2017.

During a partial eclipse, the moon still passes between the sun and the Earth, but the moon does not completely cover the sun.

Instead of being wholly blotted out, the sun will likely have a crescent shape, similar to the moon’s waning and waxing crescent.

Anyone viewing the partial eclipse must wear eclipse glasses.

What time will Pensacola see the April eclipse?

Pensacola will see a partial eclipse starting at 12:36 p.m. on April 8. It will hit 50% of maximum coverage by 1:16 p.m., maximum coverage by 1:55 p.m., and end around 3:13 p.m.

April 8 eclipse weather predictions

Weather in Pensacola is currently forecasted to be almost perfect to view the April 8 eclipse. According to AccuWeather, there is only a 1% chance of precipitation in the Pensacola area during the time of the eclipse, and cloud cover is expected to be around 25%

Historical data pulled and reviewed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies shows that there is a 64.2% chance of clear skies, a 16.2% chance of over half the sky covered and a 19.6% chance of complete cloud coverage in most parts of Pensacola.

In areas west of Pensacola, such as Perdido Key and around Naval Air Station Pensacola, the chance of clear skies falls to 51.4%, with a 29.5% chance of over half the sky covered and a 20.3% chance of complete cloud coverage.

Are Florida schools closing for the April eclipse?

At the time of publishing, Florida schools are not expected to close on April 8.

Do you really need eclipse glasses?

Yes, you absolutely need eclipse glasses if you want to catch a glimpse at a partial eclipse, which is what we’ll see here in the Florida Panhandle. Looking at the sun without proper protection can burn your eyes, damage your retinas and even cause blindness. So, do yourself a favor and leave the sunglasses at home.

Where to buy eclipse glasses?

The best way to know your glasses are safe is buy purchasing them from reputable manufacturers. AAS has provided a list of North American manufacturers, listed here:

You can purchase most of these online, but there are plenty of authorized dealers scattered across the U.S., too. Here is a list of large retail chains that carry ISO-compliant eclipse glasses:

Eclipse glasses found at Murphy gas stations around Pensacola have also been tested and will work well for last-minute protection.

What if I can’t get eclipse glasses in time?

An eclipse projector is an easy and safe way to view the eclipsed sun.

Create your own pinhole projector to project the sun onto a nearby surface. The American Astronomical Society offers instructions to set them up.

Here's how to safely make an eclipse viewer and how to use it:

Get a cardboard box, a white sheet of paper, tape, scissors, and piece of aluminum foil.

Prick a pinhole in the foil.

Tape the foil over one side of the box.

Tape the white sheet of paper to the inside of the other side of the box.

Stand with the sun behind you.

Light will stream through the pinhole, projecting an image of the sun onto the white paper.

Look into the box through another hole you cut into the box to see the projected image.

Do not look at the sun through the pinhole.

Solar eclipse 2024 interactive map

You can use this interactive map to get an exact time of when. Use your finger or mouse to navigate the map. You can pinch-to-zoom or use the "plus" and "minus" buttons on the top left.

Clicking or tapping onto one of the orange dots will bring up a location where you can read more about the timing and duration of the eclipse.

What planets will be visible during the 2024 solar eclipse?

In places experiencing totality, viewers may get to see bright stars and even planets.

Jupiter and Venus will be visible to the naked eye once the eclipse hits 100% totality.

When was the last solar eclipse?

The last total solar eclipse happened in 2017, which makes it seem like this rare cosmic event isn’t so rare. However, the next time we’ll get a chance to see something like this will be 2044, according to NASA.

When will the next solar eclipse happen?

The next visible total solar eclipse to cross over the U.S. after April will come in more than two decades on Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA.

And that eclipse won't be as accessible as the 2024 one: The path of totality in 2044 will only touch the states of Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to the Planetary Society, a nonprofit involved in research, public outreach and political space advocacy. Another total eclipse will pass over the U.S. in 2045 that will be more accessible to Americans, including for people who live in California, Florida and Nevada.

