Looking for Easter treats in the Jackson area? This local candy shop has you covered

Worship and prayer are highlights of the Christian observance of Easter, but good food and the exchange of gifts are also part of the celebration.

Easter baskets, chocolate bunnies and other candy are hallmarks of the Easter gift tradition, and Jackson's Nandy's Candy has plenty of offerings to fill the bill.

Nandy's Candy, a family-owned shop that sells various box sizes of handmade holiday chocolates, candy and other assorted treats, is not just a candy store, proprietors said. It is also a must-visit place in the Jackson area for children and adults of all ages to explore their sweet-tooth's desires.

An employee packages a custom hollow chocolate egg at Nandy's Candy in Jackson on Tuesday. Emmie King, owner, said the custom eggs are very popular Easter items.

Emmie King, owner of Nandy's Candy, has been making small batches of homemade truffles, chocolate marshmallows, sea salt caramel cookies and many other treats since 1980.

This Easter, making chocolate got more complicated. Nandy's is not immune to the cocoa shortage hitting the nation, but she is trying to manage prices.

King said her next shipment of cocoa will cost her three times as much as it did last month for Valentine's Day.

"I'm trying to hold it steady, I had to increase my prices from Valentine's Day to now because there has been a commodity of chocolate going up to about 47% and its the highest its been since 1977," King said. "So there's definitely been a production disruption and chocolate shortage concern all across the globe, but for us it's really about trying to maintain, which means I'm probably working more hours myself."

Chocolate is getting more expensive as the global cocoa supply faces a shortage. The world price for cocoa has more than doubled over the last year, breaking the previous record set in 1977 for this Easter season.

Many candy companies are adapting by shrinking the size of their chocolates or raising their prices. But for this Sunday, Nandy's Candy will have every treat you need to make your Easter Sunday special.

Location: 1220 E. Northside Drive, Jackson

Other locations that offers Easter baskets and treats:

Target

Locations:

170 Promenade Blvd., Flowood

6365 I-55, Jackson

Kroger

Locations:

All Kroger locations

Party City

Locations:

370 Ridge Way, Flowood

900 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland

Walmart

Locations:

All Walmart locations

Five Below

Location:

136 Dogwood Blvd., Flowood

200 Bass Pro Drive, Suite 500, Pearl

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Where do I find chocolate candies in time for Easter in Jackson?