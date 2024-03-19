Looking to dispel 'misinformation,' RPD releases more details about death of Alice Dobmeier

Mar. 18—ROCHESTER — In hopes of "dispelling misinformation" the Rochester Police Department has released more information about

a woman who was reported missing and later found dead

in southeast Rochester.

Alice Faye Dobmeier, 34, was reported missing on Wednesday, March 6, after her friends and family were not able to contact her. On Friday, March 15, Dobmeier's body was found about 80 yards inside a culvert by a retention pond off of 25th Street Southeast east of Broadway Avenue South, according to a statement from the Rochester Police Department. Several items belonging to Dobmeier were located next to the body.

Investigators have determined Dobmeier was alone when she checked into a local hotel the evening of Sunday, March 3, and was alone when she checked out of the hotel the afternoon of Monday, March 4, according to a news release from RPD.

RPD says she used a "ride service to get from the hotel to Walmart south where she purchased liquor and medication." Additionally, RPD says video shows Dobmeier leaving Walmart alone mid-afternoon on March 4 and walking alone east on 25th St. SE.

A preliminary report from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's supports there was no foul play, RPD said.

"The Dobmeier family wants us to remind you that help is available if you are struggling with mental health and chemical dependency. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center is open 24/7," RPD said in the release. "Out of respect for the Dobmeier family, we will not be sharing any more updates."