Looking for a deal on taxidermy? This Arizona Game and Fish auction will sell unique goods

Have you ever wanted a piece of Arizona wildlife on your wall? What about an animal skull or hide reminiscent of something in a hunter's cabin?

The state's Game and Fish Department will sell taxidermied animals and other unique collectibles during a sale Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24.

The sale is part of the Game and Fish 2024 Outdoor Expo at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in the northeast Phoenix area.

The sale will feature animal hides, skulls, antlers and artwork to go along with taxidermy acquired through law enforcement investigations or from animals killed in vehicle collisions, according to Game and Fish, who added that some items were acquired through public donations.

There will also be taxidermy mounts from Tucson's recently closed International Wildlife Museum, according to Game and Fish.

Game and Fish: How an aerial count of deer and javelina helps Arizona wildlife officials regulate hunting

What is Game and Fish selling?

A big horned sheep permanently perched on a boulder and a deer with fixed glossy black eyes are just some of the items being sold at the auction, as featured on a Game and Fish Instagram account made to highlight the items to be sold this weekend.

Rows of wall-mounted deer, elk and other wildlife were seen stacked in a storage container behind a sign that read "man cave."

Items that will be for sale at the Arizona Game and Fish Department's sale and auction on March 24 and 25, 2024, at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility.

Items will be for sale individually, by the pound, or in silent auction, according to Game and Fish.

The Instagram account for the auction would be regularly updated throughout the day for a look at what was available.

Auction attendees must use a credit card to register for a bidding number required to participate but could also buy winnings with cash. Minimum bid increases were $5, and all items had to be purchased by Saturday or Sunday.

Where and when is the auction?

The auction is at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility about a mile west of the I-17 and Carefree Highway.

The auction is a part of the expo and is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission and parking to the auction and expo are free.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Game and Fish auction focuses on taxidermy, animal skulls