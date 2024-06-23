Looking Back: Former Chillicothe boy abducted by traveling showman in 1924

Thursday evening, March 13, 1919, sometime between 7:30 to 8 pm, 10-year-old Verda Pennell shifted the grocery bag she was carrying from one arm to the other and hurried up the sidewalk toward her Adams Avenue home. Ahead in the distance a man was standing just off the road near the intersection of Fourth and Watts streets, but the girl didn’t think much of it.

As she approached the man, though, he blocked her path and asked if she would like to take a walk with him. The man was insistent, and it scared the little girl. She bolted for home as fast as she could, never looking back. After listening to her daughter’s story, Verda’s mother contacted the police, and two officers promptly responded. The officers quickly identified the man who had accosted the little girl and paid him a visit. He answered the door brandishing a 32-caliber revolver but was quickly subdued and did not resist arrest. The following morning Verda positively identified him as the man who had confronted her, and he was charged with indecent and disorderly contact.

There is no evidence that the incident influenced the Pennell family to pick up stakes and move away, but a short time later Clark Pennell, the father, quit his job at the Union Shoe Factory and the family relocated to Columbus. Perhaps the Pennell family would have never been heard from in Chillicothe again, but on May 1, 1924, five years after the incident at the intersection of Fourth and Watts streets, the Gazette carried a sensational story about the abduction and kidnapping of Paul Pennell, Verda’s little brother. Lightning had struck the Pennell family twice, but it was much worse this time and it was big news. Here is what happened.

The story begins sometime in 1922, after the Pennell’s moved to Columbus. Eleven-year-old Paul was at a restaurant and paying for his meal when his dime fell from his fingers, rolled underneath the counter and disappeared into a crack in the floor. By chance, a man named Alton Carl, a tightrope walker and actor, witnessed the incident and paid for Paul’s meal. The two formed an instant bond. Carl was part of a traveling circus, sometimes referred to as a traveling vaudeville show, which was very popular in those days and Columbus was a regular stop on the show’s seasonal circuit. After their chance meeting, young Paul and his family were regular attendees at the shows. There is even some evidence that the circus performer and his small family boarded at the Pennell home when in town. Then tragedy struck.

Carl’s wife and son traveled everywhere with him, and on one of his stops in Columbus there was a gas explosion on East Main Street and his wife got caught in the blast and was tragically killed. Devastated by her death, it is likely the Pennell family made an extra effort to comfort the bereaved actor and make him and his son feel welcome on their stops in Columbus. No matter what the motivation was, the relationship grew closer, and a level of trust developed between them, even after Carl began showering special attention on Paul.

Carl insisted that young Paul was especially intelligent and had a natural gift for acting and he pressured Paul’s father to allow him to take his boy to New York and train him for the stage. Under his tutelage, Carl promised, Paul might enjoy a successful theatrical career. Carl was relentless, and eventually wore the father down and he reluctantly agreed to the proposition, although he insisted that he accompany his son. So, Paul, his father, Carl and his son boarded a train for New York, where shortly after arriving Carl renewed his pleas to the father to “give him his boy.” Once again, he was refused. Carl, however, would not take no for an answer and disappeared with Paul.

Paul’s panicked father rushed a telegram to his wife back in Columbus giving her the news that their son had vanished without a trace. He followed it up with a letter explaining that New York City detectives were on his trail and were convinced he was still being hidden somewhere in the city. But then a letter was received in Columbus in Paul’s handwriting and the story took on an added twist the family could not have predicted. In the letter, which his mother was convinced her son was forced to write under duress, Paul claimed he was about to board an ocean liner for London where he would “go on the stage.” Carl had received $18,000 after his wife’s death, and Paul mentioned that the actor was “rich and anxious to educate him.”

Paul’s claim that they were steaming to London, however, whether he was forced to write or not, was just a ploy to throw the authorities off the trail of his abductor’s true plans. Instead, Carl joined a traveling vaudeville show and over the next eight months he, his son and Paul traveled up and down the East Coast evading capture. It’s not clear how much Paul learned tightrope walking or acting, but in early Jan.1925, authorities finally located the trio in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. and Paul was returned home. His parents decided not to prosecute Carl because they wanted to avoid publicity. That was a mistake.

Two weeks after Paul was reunited with his family, he left the house to attend an afternoon matinee. While he was away, the Pennell’s received a threatening letter from Carl in the mail. The letter was postmarked New York , but unbeknownst to the family, Carl had followed the letter to Columbus and at that very moment was abducting and kidnapping Paul as he was leaving the theater. Incredibly, he disappeared with the young boy for a second time.For two months there was no news of his whereabouts, but then Paul showed up at a police station in New York.

Carl had sent him out for fresh milk, and he arrived at the station holding an empty bottle underneath his arm and informed authorities that he had been kidnapped from his home in Columbus. Paul showed them a newspaper clipping (no photo) detailing the story of his kidnapping and police immediately wired Columbus for confirmation of his story. In the meantime, though, Carl arrived at the station and Paul changed his story and told police he had fabricated the tale and Carl was his real father. Somehow, the actor was able to convince authorities that Paul’s kidnapping story really was a hoax, and both were allowed to leave. Shortly after their release, though, a wire was received from Columbus confirming the story. Luckily, the police quickly located the two and Carl was extradited to Columbus. A doctor examined Paul and found evidence of abuse and authorities launched an investigation. It is not clear what type of abuse Paul experienced, but Carl was prosecuted and sentenced to one year in prison.

