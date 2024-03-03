Looking Back: Chillicothe's connection to President Woodrow Wilson

Late Sunday afternoon, Feb. 3, 1924, former White House physician Dr. Cary T. Grayson pushed open the front door at 2340 S Street in Washington D.C. and stepped outside. A crowd of men, women and children had gathered on the street in front of the house, which police had blocked from traffic in both directions. Grayson let the door swing shut behind him and slowly made his way down the driveway, stopping a few feet in front of the sincere well-wishers. A solemn silence filled the air as the doctor raised a typed piece of paper to his eyes.

A clipping from the Chillicothe Gazette.

“Mr. Wilson died at 11:15 this morning,” he began. Several reporters strained to hear and called out, “Louder! Louder!” Grayson sniffled, raised his head, and started again. “Mr. Wilson died at 11:15 this morning,” he repeated, louder this time. “His heart action became feebler and feebler, and the heart muscle was so fatigued that it refused to act any longer.” Grayson pulled a handkerchief from his pocket and dabbed his eyes. “The end came peacefully.” Inside the three-story red brick house, Woodrow Wilson, the 26th President of the United States, lay dead in a second-floor bedroom.

Six months earlier Americans were shocked after President Warren G. Harding, the man who had replaced Wilson in office, unexpectedly died while on a speaking tour in California. The only thing surprising about Wilson’s passing, on the other hand, was that he had managed to live for so long. He suffered a massive stroke in late 1919, in the middle of his second presidential term, and it left him partially paralyzed on his left side and practically blind in his right eye. Although he lived four more years, Wilson never fully recovered and was never the same.

A clipping from the Chillicothe Gazette.

In Chillicothe, Wilson’s passing conjured up memories of the days, decades earlier, when little “Tommy” Wilson, as the future president was called in his early years, spent big chunks of his childhood visiting his uncle’s home on 62 South Paint Street, still standing and now known as the Reeves-Woodrow-Butler House.

Decades earlier, in 1836, Woodrow Wilson’s maternal grandfather, the Reverend Thomas Woodrow, and his family boarded a ship in Liverpool bound for New York City. During the rough Atlantic crossing, his wife (Wilson’s grandmother) fell ill and died shortly after arriving in America. Suddenly a widower with seven children, the reverend moved his family to Chillicothe, where he served as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church from 1837 to 1848. Young ten-year-old Jessie Woodrow, the president’s future mother, was one of the seven motherless children.

Jesse grew up in Chillicothe and on June 7, 1849, at 23 years of age, was married by her father to Joseph Ruggles Wilson, a pastor in nearby Steubenville, Ohio. The couple soon moved to Staunton, Virginia where on Dec. 29, 1856, Jesse gave birth to Thomas Woodrow Wilson, named after her favorite brother, who remained in Chillicothe at the house on 62 S. Paint Street.

Tommy Wilson often visited his Uncle Thomas, spending many happy summers in Chillicothe. In 1860, his uncle married Helen A. Sill, and the couple had a child named Harriet Augusta Woodrow, known as Hattie. If not for Hattie, Wilson might not have become President of the United States.

A clipping from the Chillicothe Gazette.

Four years younger than Wilson, the two first cousins played together on his visits to Chillicothe, but they were not particularly close. Later, however, when they were older and Wilson was in his last year at Princeton, he began to fall in love with his cousin. For two years, from 1879 to 1881, he wrote her many love letters, nine of which survive.

In September 1881, Wilson was invited by his aunt and uncle to visit Chillicothe and stay at the house on 62 S. Paint St. Hattie planned several parties for her now 24-year-old first cousin. Wilson was madly in love with her, and in the middle of one of the parties asked her to go for a walk outside. As they were strolling along the sidewalk, he told her how much he loved her and pleaded with her to be his wife.

Hattie was not in love with Wilson, but tried to spare his feelings, telling him that it would not be right for them to marry since they were first cousins. Wilson would not relent, and finally she admitted that she could never love him like he wanted and there was no chance she would marry him. Devastated, Wilson stormed from the house and checked into a hotel, where he could not sleep and wrote her a note on a torn piece of yellow paper begging her to change her mind.

“Now, Hattie, for my sake, and for your own,” he pleaded, “reconsider the dismissal you gave me tonight. I cannot sleep tonight—so give me the consolation of thinking there is still one faint hope left to save me from the terror of despair.” He had a long talk with her the next morning but she repeated that she loved him as a cousin but that was all. She begged him to come back to the house, but Wilson abruptly headed to the train station and left Chillicothe.Perhaps it was a coincidence, but shortly after he got back home, Wilson dropped the name Tommy and began using the name “Woodrow.” He continued writing to his cousin, but she broke off all correspondence, hoping it would help him get over her. Eventually, the two resumed the cousinly friendship they had grown up with.

In the early morning of Oct. 26, 1916, near the end of his first term as president, Wilson’s train stopped in Chillicothe to change engines. A crowd of about 4,000 people were there to greet him. He appeared on the rear platform of the train, smiling and removing his hat.

“It’s awfully nice and fine of you to come out and give me this greeting,” he said. “It has been nearly 15 years since I was here.” Placing a hand to shield his eyes, he looked out at the crowd. “I am just trying to get the lay of the land, things have changed since I was a boy here.”

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Looking Back: Chillicothe's connection to President Woodrow Wilson