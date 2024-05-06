Looking Back at "The Blast" that devastated downtown Roseburg in 1959

BLAST, BLAZE KILL 17 AT ROSEBURG,” read the headline on the front page of The Register-Guard on August 7, 1959.

The official number of dead was later lowered to 14 as medical examiners were able to enter the area in the days after the blast. More than 120 others were injured.

An eight-block area on the fringe of the downtown was devastated. The event became known simply as “The Blast.”

Firefighters visit the blast crater in Roseburg in 1959.

Subsequent reports estimated 300 businesses within a 30-block radius sustained some damage from the explosion. Damages were estimated between $10 million to $12 million.

The cause was determined to be an early morning fire in the Dent-Gerretsen building on Pine Street that spread to a parked truck loaded with two tons of dynamite and more than four tons of ammonium nitrate.

The truck driver had stopped to spend the night at the nearby Umpqua Hotel. Most of the nearby residents were asleep when the blast occurred.

Firefighters work to put out a fire near the blast crater in 1959.

Many of the dead were firefighters who had responded to the initial report of a blaze at the building supply business where the fire started.

The "Roseburg Blast" attracted widespread national attention and led to stricter explosives-transport safety regulations and enforcement by the Interstate Commerce Commission.

