Looking for award-winning reds under $15? Modesto wine columnist runs some down

Here is a list of medal-winning red wines from the 2024 S.F. Chronicle Wine Competition. I call them Monday wines. They are varietally correct, available in most markets and a good value to price ratio. If you’re looking for a good daily house wine, check out these gold, double gold and best of class winners.

Pinot Noir up to $17.99: Best of Class award went to Chloe Wine Collection 2021, Monterey County, $17.99. Yes, it’s above my $15 limit but this award is worth the extra money. Double Golds went to Shaw Organics by Charles Shaw 2022 CA $10.99, Winemaker’s Selection 2022 Monterey County $9.96 and Jack’s Peak 2022 CA $10.99. Golds were given to Simple Life 2020 CA $12.99, Barefoot Cellars NV CA $6.99, Art of the Cooper 2022 Monterey $10.99, Ironstone Vineyards 2022 Lodi $13.99, Dark Horse 2021 CA $9.99, Trader Moon 2022 CA Moon X Dark $6.99, and Forever Vineyards 2022 CA Forever Vineyards $11.99.

Zinfandel up to $22.99: A Double Gold went to the 2020 Bogle Family Vineyards Old Vine $11. Golds went to Lodi Zin 2020 $15, Cline Cellars 2021 Contra Costa Ancient Vines $15.99, Cetto 2021 Baja CA L.A. Cetto $12.99, Trader Moon 2021 Lodi Old Moon $5.99, Collier Creek 2021 Lodi Old Press $9.99 and Rosenblum Cellars NV CA Vintner’s Cuvee $13.99.

Merlot up to $22.99: Best of Class went to Monterra 2021 Monterey $5.99. The Double Golds went to CK Mondavi 2022 CV $7.00, Line 39 2021 CA $10.99. Golds went to J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Paso Robles Los Osos $15, Black Box 2021 CA (3 litres) $19.99, Charles Smith 2021 Washington The Velvet Devil $14.99 and Karen Birmingham 2020 Clarksburg $12.99.

Cabernet Sauvignon up to $15.99: The 2022 Avalon CA $10.99 won Best of Class and the six Double Golds went to Deadly 2020 Lodi Deadly Cab $15.99, Winemaker’s Selection 2021 Monterey County $9.99, Cycles Gladiator 2022 CA $13, Jacks Peak 2022 CA $10.99, Crusher 2020 $14.99 and Cannonball 2021 CA $15.99. Golds went to Gnarly Head 2022 CA $15.99, EG by Educated Guess 2021 CA $14.99, Knotty Vines 2021 CA $15, Noble Vines 2021 Lodi 337 $12, The Collection 2021 CA $9.99, Bogle Family Vineyards 2021 CA $11, Peltier Green 2021 Lodi $12, Line 39 2021 CA $10.99, Art of the Cooper 2022 Lodi $10.99 and Carmenet 2021 CA $15.99

Well, there you have it, a list of bargain award-winning red wines, ready available and perfect for your house wine. If your eyes crossed or blurred out trying to read these results, I feel your pain and you have my apologies. If you want more results go to winejudging.com.

Wine events to consider

More than 45 wineries in Amador County will open their cellar doors and give guests the opportunity to experience the “Art of Winemaking.” The Behind the Cellar Door Passport event will be held on the weekend of March 23-24. Go to amadorwines.com for more info.

Tickets to the Gourmet Cabernet Franc Dinner on April 13 at the Golf Club at Copper Valley are going fast. Tickets are available at Eventbrite or at 209-783-9518.

The El Dorado Passport Weekend is April 20-21. For more than 30 years, this event has featured high-elevation vineyards with wineries in Apple Hill/Camino, Pleasant Valley, Fair Play and the Greater El Dorado. For more info go to eldoradowines.org/passport.

Put this on your To Do calendar: The 5th annual San Joaquin Valley Portuguese Festival at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock on April 19-21. Go to the website for more details including the wine and cheese tasting, Cheers!

