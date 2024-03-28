Looking ahead to a stormy Easter Sunday

TechCrunch

Climate-tech VC Satgana has reached a final close of its first fund, which targets to back up to 30 early-stage startups in Africa and Europe. The VC firm reached a final close of €8 million ($8.6 million) following commitments from family offices and high-net-worth individuals, including Maurice Lévy of the Publicis Groupe, and Back Market co-founder Thibaud Hug de Larauze. Satgana founder and General Partner, Romain Diaz, told TechCrunch that the firm decided to close the fund early, missing initial target owing to the difficult fundraising environment, which is worse for first-time fund managers, to focus on investing and supporting portfolio companies.