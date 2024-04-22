‘Looked like a catastrophe’: Rock Hill neighbors begin clean up from weekend storms

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lingering rain showers Sunday slowed clean-up crews in Rock Hill as they cleared debris from Saturday’s storms.

High winds felled trees, ripped siding off sheds and destroyed a handful of homes.

A large tree in Chatham McKinny’s yard fell and tore through nearly half of his house on Post Lane. He said he did not expect the weather to turn dangerous so quickly.

Storm damage (Chatham McKinny)

“We were walking in the park and I remember wearing shorts, sweating,” he said. “All of a sudden, it’s hailing, it’s freezing cold outside and I couldn’t see more than five feet in front of me.”

McKinny said he and his wife drove home through the hailstorm. He said the falling ice broke their sunroof and water was pouring inside the car. He said the rear windshield shattered and the front windshield took on significant cracks.

Downed trees and powerlines blocked roads, so they had to walk about half a mile to their house.

“I was looking, and I didn’t know where my house was; it was so foggy. I noticed my mailbox and was like, ‘Wait a second,’” McKinny recalled.

No one was home at the time, except their three dogs. The pets were scared but unharmed.

McKinny said he contacted his insurance company immediately. He predicts he may have to wait sometime before agents help him fully resolve the damage to both his family’s cars and home.

“It sucks. But me being upset about it is not going to make it get fixed any faster. I’m not happy about it but [I’m] trying my best to be happy,” he said. “On the bright side, I might get a new roof, maybe some new garage doors and another car, I guess. Just maybe not tomorrow.”

McKinny said he was thankful that many neighbors, some he knew and some he did not, frequently stopped to ask if he needed any help or support.

One group offering support came from the Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center. Members provided Kentucky Fried Chicken, mashed potatoes and coleslaw to repair workers, utility company employees, and anyone without power in need of a hot meal.

“It is heart-wrenching to see what has taken place,” said volunteer Michelle Perry. “It looked like a catastrophe.”

Perry said they are grateful there were no immediate reports of severe injuries or deaths related to the weekend storms.

“We’re just trying to mend the gap and make sure the workers and those in the community that have experienced the worst of the situation, at least they can eat today.”

