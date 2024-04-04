A look at the weather forecast for Henderson, Polk, Transylvania for the eclipse

The solar eclipse, the first one since Aug. 21, 2017, will be happening in the afternoon hours of April 8 in Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, and the one of the biggest questions is this: Will we be able to see it?

Unlike states located in the Central Time Zone or New England, Western North Carolina won't be in the path of totality, but it will experience between 83% to 84% of the eclipse, depending on the viewing area. For the region, the eclipse is predicted to begin around 1:50 p.m. and last until a little after 4:20 p.m., according to Brevard astronomer David Johnston.

"The largest coverage (of the sun) will be about 84% and will occur at about 3:08 p.m.," he said in a previous Times-News article.

But as is the case with any sky-viewing event, the weather will be a significant factor. For the counties of Henderson, Polk and Transylvania, there could be clouds obstructing the view, according to Doug Outlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville, South Carolina.

"For Monday, April 8, it looks like we are going to have some clouds in the area, so it's going to interfere with seeing the eclipse," he told the Times-News on April 3. "But it looks like it won't be completely cloudy. There will be some breaks in the clouds."

Outlaw said the western part of North Carolina and eastern part of Tennessee will see more clouds than the eastern part of North Carolina near Raleigh.

"It will be partly cloudy across the North Carolina mountains. It's not going to be a great eclipse-viewing day," he said. "This could change. The weather systems could speed up or slow down, which would affect Monday's forecast."

The high is expected to reach near 70 degrees, and there will be a slight chance of rain, about 20%, he said. While the clouds might cause issues in WNC, they will be a big issue in Texas, which lies in the path of totality.

"Texas will be a bad location ... looks like rain there. For Missouri, Illinois and New York, which are in the path of totality, that looks like the best places to view the eclipse. Those states are in between systems, so it looks like clear skies there," Outlaw said.

The only organized eclipse viewing in Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties will be at Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute in Rosman from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets, which range from $40-$80, are available at https://www.pari.edu/shop/tickets/event-tickets/eclipse-at-pari/. Rosman's forecast for April 8 is mostly cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees and a slight chance of rain.

