A look at Trump’s other immigration executive order under debate

Last week, a federal appeals court ruled against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban executive order, setting up a possible Supreme Court date. But that’s not the only Trump immigration order that could face a legal showdown.

As of Monday, the new President has signed three executive orders directly confronting immigration issues. The order currently in the legal system is called an “Executive Order: Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States.” It deals with refugees in general and immigrants from seven Mideast countries. It was issued on January 27, 2017. The Trump administration may appeal last week’s decision or it could draft a new executive order.

A second executive order issued on January 25, 2017 directs the federal government to build a wall and take other security measures near the United States’ southern border. The “Executive Order: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements” asks “executive departments and agencies (agencies) to deploy all lawful means to secure the Nation’s southern border, to prevent further illegal immigration into the United States, and to repatriate illegal aliens swiftly, consistently, and humanely.”

The third immigration order is already the subject of one lawsuit and most likely several more when it is implemented. The “Executive Order: Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States” directs federal agencies to take aggressive actions against “sanctuary jurisdictions” as to be defined by the Department of Homeland Security.

The on-going debate about sanctuary jurisdictions involves cities and counties that don’t honor requests from federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (or ICE) officials to hold suspected illegal immigrants in custody for up to 48 additional hours if they already are arrested or detained by local officials, and local policies that could block the sharing of information between local and federal law enforcement about illegal immigrants.

The executive order states that “many aliens who illegally enter the United States and those who overstay or otherwise violate the terms of their visas present a significant threat to national security and public safety. This is particularly so for aliens who engage in criminal conduct in the United States. … Sanctuary jurisdictions across the United States willfully violate Federal law in an attempt to shield aliens from removal from the United States.”

The order tells federal agencies to prioritize illegal aliens for removal who have been convicted of or are currently charged with a criminal offense; have committed acts that constitute a chargeable criminal offense; have engaged in misrepresentation in connection with any official matter or application before a governmental agency; have abused any program related to receipt of public benefits; are subject to a final order of removal, but who have not complied with their legal obligation to depart the United States; or in the judgment of an immigration officer, otherwise pose a risk to public safety or national security.

The order also says that state and local governments that don’t honor a federal law, Title 8, Section 1373, could be considered as sanctuary jurisdictions. Section 1373 allows for the exchange of information between federal and local law enforcement officials “regarding the citizenship or immigration status, lawful or unlawful, of any individual” and says local government can’t prohibit information exchanges.

The order also empowers the Secretary of Homeland Security to identify sanctuary jurisdictions and to work with the Attorney General to block “federal grants, except as deemed necessary for law enforcement purposes by the Attorney General or the Secretary” to sanctuary jurisdictions.

A different section of the order directs Homeland Security to better publicize Declined Detainer Outcome Reports. The detainer order is a voluntary request from immigration officials to local law enforcement hold potential illegal immigrants for an additional 48 hours, as Homeland Security evaluates if they are subject to removal from the country. The order also requires a public list of “criminal actions committed by aliens and any jurisdiction that ignored or otherwise failed to honor any detainers with respect to such aliens.”