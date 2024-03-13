Take a look how Tri-Cities voters cast their ballots in WA 2024 presidential primary

Voters in Washington are making their voices heard, with results beginning to come in for the 2024 presidential primary election.

Here’s a look at county level breakdowns showing how Tri-Cities voters cast their ballots.

Polls close at 8 p.m. and results will start rolling in with updates throughout the night. The maps will automatically update as new rounds of results are reported by the Secretary of State’s office.

For each county you’ll be able to see how many ballots have been counted, how many ballots are estimated to be left to count and who is leading in each primary.

Check back for the latest election results for Washington’s presidential primary.

In the contest for the democratic party nomination, President Joseph Biden had a significant lead with about 87% of the statewide vote. Former President Donald Trump dominated the field in his bid for the republican party nod, with 74% of the vote.

In Benton County President Joe Biden had a wide lead over his opponents with more than 85% of the 10,102 votes counted for the democrat party vote as initial returns rolled in. Former President Donald Trump led the republican field with about 77% of the 24,177 votes cast for republicans.

Nikki Haley came in second in the republican field with 19% of the vote, while on the democrat side Dean Phillips was tied with “Uncommitted Delegates” at 502 votes each, or 4.97%. That means those uncommitted delegates would decide who they were putting their weight behind at the party convention later this year.

In Franklin County Biden took about 86% of the 2,589 ballots cast for a democrat, with “Uncommitted Delegate” coming in second at 5.5% or 142 votes. Trump took 81.5% of the 7,433 ballots counted for a republican, with Haley at a distant second with about 15%.

Overall, as of ballots tallied by 8:30 p.m., Biden was doing about as well in the Tri-Cities as he was statewide, while Trump was seeing stronger support from Tri-Cities republicans than elsewhere in Washington.