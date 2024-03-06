Look: Traffic-blocking beaver 'taken into protective custody' in Washington

March 6 (UPI) -- Police in Washington said a beaver seen blocking traffic on two occasions was "taken into protective custody," but a second buck-toothed suspect remains on the loose.

The Bellingham Police Department said officers responded to Aldrich Road, north of Bellingham, on a report of two beavers blocking traffic.

One of the animals fled the scene, while its larger cohort remained behind in the road.

The second beaver also fled while officers were awaiting assistance from the Whatcom Humane Society and Washington Fish and Wildlife personnel.

The larger beaver reappeared the next day near Meridian and Telegraph Road "and proceeded to be a traffic hazard," police said on social media.

The beaver was "taken into protective custody" and transported to a Fish and Wildlife facility for examination.

"Hopefully, it will get the help it needs and give up living dangerously on the streets of Bellingham," police wrote.