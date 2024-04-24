Look: Three cows lead Kansas police on hoof-chase

April 24 (UPI) -- Three cows escaped from their farm in Kansas and led police on a chase "for quite a while."

The Shawnee Police Department posted photos to Facebook showing the three cows evading officers this week in Shawnee.

"This trio booked it for quite awhile near Midland and Maurer Road before finally hoofing it back home with the help of our officers and citizens," the post said.

The department said its officers, and those in nearby communities, have had "quite the stretch of animal calls" recently, including calls about cows, goats, snakes, hawks and ducklings.