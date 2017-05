Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Of the 3,800 residents of El Cenizo, about 20 percent are undocumented. The town made national headlines this month when its mayor filed a lawsuit against the state to block a new law that bans so-called “sanctuary cities.”

NBC Nightly News More

NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events.