Look out solar eclipse, there's a super new moon on April 8, too.

We're all preparing for the April 8 solar eclipse, but did you know there will be a super new moon too?

Occurring at 1:21 p.m., Space.com says the new moon will usher in the great eclipse.

What is a new moon?

New moons occur when the moon is directly between the sun and Earth. Most of the time, the moon passes a few degrees north or south of the sun in the sky, Space.com said. However, this time it will pass directly in front of the sun, creating a total solar eclipse.

What is a supermoon?

What makes a moon become a supermoon? Weather.com says a supermoon occurs when a full moon makes its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. This month, instead of a full moon it's a new moon that coincides with the closest point to Earth.

Will you be able to see the April 8 super new moon?

Sadly, no. If you want some neat views on April 8, the total solar eclipse is your best bet.

You can’t see a new moon, so you won’t be able to see how much closer the moon is to Earth. But, the effects will still be felt in higher-than-usual tides.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: April's new moon is also a super moon arriving during solar eclipse