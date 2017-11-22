A look at the Russians stripped of Olympic medals from Sochi

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, Alexander Tretyakov of Russia crosses the finish area to win the gold medal during the men's skeleton competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The International Olympic Committee has banned four more Russians for doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, all competing in the sliding sport of skeleton and includes men’s gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov and women’s bronze medalist Elena Nikitina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Ten Russian athletes have now been banned for doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, with six medals stripped from four athletes in two sports.

Here's a look at the medalists who have been banned:

___

ALEXANDER TRETYAKOV

Sport: Skeleton

2014 Olympic result: Gold

Alexander Tretyakov arrived in Sochi as Russia's first skeleton world champion and broke the track record on his way to the gold medal.

Martins Dukurs, a five-time world champion from Latvia, is now in line to inherit his and his country's first Winter Olympic gold.

___

ELENA NIKITINA

Sport: Skeleton

2014 Olympic result: Bronze

Elena Nikitina narrowly reached the podium, beating American rival Katie Uhlaender by 0.04 seconds for bronze.

Nikitina, one of three Russian women in the top six who have been found guilty of doping offenses, would have been a medal contender at the Pyeongchang Olympics. She won a World Cup race only four days before her ban was announced on Wednesday.

___

ALEXANDER LEGKOV

Sport: Cross-country skiing

2014 Olympic results: Gold in men's 50 kilometers, silver in 4x10-kilometer relay

A Russian podium sweep in the last race of the Sochi Games meant Alexander Legkov got his gold at the closing ceremony. A packed stadium looked on as Russian cross-country skiers received gold, silver and bronze.

Legkov was a surprise winner because he had never won an individual or Olympic world championship medal in nine years of trying.

Legkov says he competed clean, and has never failed a test. Ilya Chernousov, Russia's bronze medalist in the 50K, could now inherit gold.

___

MAXIM VYLEGZHANIN

Sport: Cross-country skiing

2014 Olympic results: Silver in men's 50 kilometers, silver in 4x10-kilometer relay, silver in team sprint

Maxim Vylegzhanin never quite made it to the top of the podium, finishing second three times. He has now lost all three medals. Sweden, France and Norway are among the countries that could be upgraded as a result.