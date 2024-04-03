Here’s a look at this year’s Remarkable Woman winner

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — During Women’s History Month, we’ve been bringing you stories featuring remarkable women in our area. These are women who have gone above and beyond to empower and inspire others.

This year’s winner is Pastor Sharon Aikens, a woman who preaches and teaches single ladies how to find love through faith.

At Believers Faith Ministry Church in Gonzales, Pastor Aikens was greeted with a round of applause from her congregation. Aikens is the winner of our remarkable woman contest. She won $1,000 from our station to donate to a nonprofit of her choice.

“My reaction when I heard that I won, I was just like, ‘Wow.’ My mouth just went wide open. I was shocked!” Aikens explained.

But before this moment, Pastor Aikens had a fascinating story.

She is the author of five books and is a real estate agent. She also runs three businesses. Aikens said it took her several years to find her husband, and now it’s her mission to empower other women to love again.

“I get up with intention to go and impart wisdom, or do something for others,” she said.

Aikens runs a nonprofit called Better Days Hope Center.

“I’ve been going out to the schools, doing the tours, and talking to the students, teachers, and different people. When I go there, I bring them one of my books,” she explained.

She said it’s a way for her to spread hope to those feeling helpless. And now, she’ll get to carry on her mission.

“I think I’m going to use it to keep doing what I’ve been doing in the community, and that’s just spreading light and hope to other people,” said Aikens.

Being the winner of the Remarkable Women contest, Aikens will be flown to Los Angeles to attend a ceremony hosted by Nexstar.

