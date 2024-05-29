Look: Pet snake rescued from teacup in Michigan

A firefighter with Michigan's Lansing Fire Department came to the rescue of a pet snake that became stuck through the handle of a miniature teacup. Photo courtesy of the Lansing Fire Department/Facebook

May 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a pet snake that slithered through the handle of a miniature teacup and became stuck.

The Lansing Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a mother and daughter visited Station 6 with their pet snake, which was in an unusual predicament.

"This young lady was having a tea party when her pet snake decided to join in, only to find itself stuck in the cup," the post said.

Photos accompanying the post show a firefighter cutting through the teacup handle to free the curious serpent.

"The young lady was then able to continue her tea party," the post said.

