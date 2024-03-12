Take a look. Pasco unveils new logo for its innovative high school opening fall 2025

High school students in Pasco will learn tools of various trades underneath tones of sky blue and copper orange.

Pasco School District staff and administrators are unveiling new branding concepts for Orion High School at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

That includes the school’s logo, which features a Lockheed P-3 Orion plane flying through a colorful and star-studded “O.”

The imagery is meant to emphasize the metaphorical connection between flight and an education centered in trades education.

Orion High School is one of two schools being built this year thanks to passage of a 21-year, $195.5 million construction bond that voters approved last year.

When it opens in fall 2025, Orion will serve 600 in-district students, who will graduate with workforce-ready credentials, industry certifications and a hands-on learning experience.

The educational experience will be similar to that of Tri-Tech Skills Center or Delta High School.

The technical school will be the first high school to operate in east Pasco, and will be at the corner of Salt Lake Street and Utah Avenue, near Ochoa Middle School. The school district hopes to go out to bid on the project this spring.