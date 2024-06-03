A look at other mass shootings in Greater Akron in the past 40 years

The Akron community is still reeling from the mass shooting shortly after midnight Sunday that left a 27-year-old man dead and 24 other people injured.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which a minimum of four victims are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Here's a look back at some previous mass shootings in Summit County:

Drive-by shooting after Halloween party in Akron

Oct. 29, 1983: Four college students were wounded in a drive-by shooting at Sumner and East Exchange streets as they returned to the University of Akron campus following a Halloween party. A car filled with youths opened fire on seven students dressed in costumes. No one was arrested.

Shooting spree on Marcy Street

Sept. 5, 1993: A gunman went on a deadly rampage in South Akron, killing a woman and wounding three other people. During the half-hour spree, the man shot two people in a home on Marcy Street, another on a porch on Moore Street and a fourth in a carjacking on Stanton Avenue. Mary Kelly, 34, one of the Marcy victims, died at Akron City Hospital. Lanell G. Griggs was convicted in May 1994 of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 30 years, according to court records.

A candlelight vigil is held on Kimlyn Circle in memory of four people who were shot to death in 2013 at a townhouse in the Chapel Hill neighborhood of Akron.

Robbery attempt at Akron barbershop

Nov. 26, 2008: A would-be robber was killed and three men were wounded during a shootout at a barbershop on Diagonal Road in Akron. Police said Leon L. Walker, 22, tried to rob the business at gunpoint and exchanged fire with someone inside. More than a dozen people, including several children, were in the shop. The wounded men were all in their 30s.

Deadly rampage in Copley Township

Aug. 7, 2011: Michael Hance, 51, killed seven people and wounded a 49-year-old woman during a 10-minute shooting rampage on Goodenough Avenue and Schocalog Road in Copley Township. Killed were Russell Johnson, 67, Gudrun Johnson, 64, Bryan Johnson, 44, Autumn Johnson, 16, Amelia Shambaugh, 16, Craig Dieter, 51, and Scott Dieter, 11. A Copley police officer shot and killed Hance.

Quadruple slaying near Chapel Hill

April 18, 2013: Four people were found shot to death in the basement of a townhouse on Kimlyn Circle near Independence Avenue in the Chapel Hill neighborhood of Akron. Killed were Ronald Roberts, 24, Kem Delaney, 23, Maria Nash, 19, and Kiana Welch, 19. In 2014, Derrick Brantley was found guilty in the execution-style murders and sentenced to life in prison. Deshanon Haywood was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 35 years.

Gunman opens fire on Lane Field vigil

July 14, 2016: A gunman opened fire on a memorial vigil about 10:40 p.m. at Lane Field in Akron, killing one man and wounding three people. Eric Gaiter, 22, of Stow, died in the attack. Nearly 100 people had gathered to honor Ronnie L. Travis, 28, who had been fatally shot July 14, 2014, on Packard Drive. Gaiter’s slaying remains unsolved.

Deadly home invasion in South Akron

June 26, 2019: Four people were shot, one fatally, during a home invasion on Rowe Street in South Akron. Resident Brandon Varner, 34, died in the attack. A 12-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen. and two adults were wounded. Five men were charged in the incident. Zaveon Carter, Marquis Felder and Lavontae Poole were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Two other men pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.

Gunfire outside Firestone Park bar

Oct. 13, 2019: Three men and a woman were wounded in a shooting about 1:47 a.m. following a fight at a South Main Street bar in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood.

Shooting at downtown Akron nightclub

Aug. 14, 2021: Four men and a teen girl were struck by gunfire outside a nightclub on Maiden Lane in downtown Akron. Some of the victims had been shot more than once, but the wounds were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Midnight party on Fourth of July

July 4, 2023: Three teen girls and one teen boy were wounded during a midnight party in a parking lot behind Mason Park Community Center on East Exchange Street in Akron. The victims told police they thought they heard Fourth of July fireworks but realized they had been shot.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron-area mass shootings in the last 40 years