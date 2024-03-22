A new look for an old Fort Worth Mexican food favorite, plus Chinese & BBQ updates

Pulido’s Kitchen to reopen, ‘maybe May’

Hey. Bud! Any word when Pulido’s will reopen?

—Lots of readers

The new green awning at 2900 Pulido St. near Montgomery Street spurred questions about the 58-year-old Mexican restaurants’ reopening under new owners from JD’s Hamburgers and West Side Cafe.

They say “maybe May,” meaning maybe — maybe — in time for the pro golf tournament nearby.

The new name is on the awning: “Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina.”







Same staff, menu at Szechuan in west Fort Worth

Hey, Bud! Has something happened at Szechuan Restaurant on Locke? I don’t see Paul there anymore.

—Lots more readers

Shuoh “Paul” Chang still owns Szechuan, 5712 Locke Ave., the Sichuan-style restaurant he inherited from late uncle Herman Liu.

But his hours have been limited lately while he deals with complications of stress, a manager said.

The restaurant is doing its best to uphold traditions at the 45-year favorite, and this week a lunch plate of garlic chicken ($9.50) was as good as ever.

Tung ting duck and Sichuan beef served with steamed rice at Szechan Restaurant. Richard W. Rodriguez/Special to the Star-Telegram

Riscky’s returns, Fort Worth Barbecue Co. is open

Hey, Bud! What’s up with Riscky’s Bar-B-Q downtown?

—Another barbecue guy

Riscky’s, 300 Main St., is open again after a week of gas meter repairs.

These days, folks pay more attention when they smell gas.

Don’t forget that Fort Worth Barbecue Co. downtown is now open for lunch weekdays at 826 Taylor St., serving barbecue specials from Bailey’s and new items from Panther City BBQ,

Beef ribs are a specialty at Riscky’s Barbeque restaurants. Handout photo