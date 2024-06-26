A look at monster Burmese pythons caught in Florida, including heaviest and longest

Burmese pythons, an invasive species first identified in Everglades National Park more than 20 years ago, are distributed across more than a thousand square miles in southern Florida but have been found across the state and are slithering north. They may even reach Georgia.

They're among the largest snakes in the world, with adult animals averaging between 10 and 16 feet long, according to the University of Florida.

Because pythons are invasive and a threat to native wildlife, Florida Fish and Wildlife works with partners and the public to hunt and kill the snakes, including the annual Florida Python Challenge.

Here's a look at some of the biggest, some of them record-breaking, Burmese pythons caught in Florida:

Longest Burmese python on record caught in Southwest Florida

A group of python hunters caught the longest Burmese python ever measured on July 10, 2023, in the Big Cypress National Preserve in eastern Collier County.

The monster snake was 19 feet long.

18-foot pythons captured in south Florida, Everglades

The previous record was held by python hunters Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis who captured a python measuring a whopping 18-feet 9-inches in 2020.

Python elimination hunters Kevin Pavlidis, left, and Ryan Ausburn nabbed a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch python.

In 2013, Jason Leon captured a then-record 18-foot python in southeastern Miami-Dade County. The massive snake weighed 128 pounds.

Licensed python hunter Mike Kimmel, alone on a spoil island in the Florida Everglades, caught a 17-foot python in 2020.

Heaviest python caught in Florida

Conservancy of Southwest Florida biologists caught the heaviest Burmese python ever recorded in the Florida Everglades in 2022. The colossal female python weighed an eye-popping 215 pounds and was nearly 18 feet long.

A 198-pound Burmese python was captured in November 2023 in the Big Cypress Preserve, making it the second-heaviest ever caught in the Sunshine State. The massive snake was 17 feet, 2 inches long.

Python hunters pose with massive catches

Python hunters show off snakes caught during the Florida Python Challenge.

Bobcat takes on python

Alligator vs python in Everglades battle

