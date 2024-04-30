Look up: Meteors to put on a show this week. It won't be this good for another 20 years

Keep your eyes on the skies — the next celestial show is coming this week. And it's one that won't return for another 20 years.

This year has already given Ohioans a total solar eclipse, the possibility of seeing the northern lights, a visit from the "devil comet" and the Lyrid meteor shower. Now, it's time for the Eta Aquarids.

Typically, the yearly Eta Aquarid meteor shower would peak from the evening of May 4 to the morning of May 5, according to NASA. However, this year the show is expected to last from May 2 to 6. Why? Because of an outburst.

To explain an outburst, you first have to look at what causes meteor showers.

Bill Cooke, of the Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, tells NASA's Watch the Skies blog that many of the shooting stars this year will be caused by material from Halley’s Comet. As the earth runs into that debris, it creates streaks of light in the sky. An outburst happens when the planet hits a concentrated clump of that material. The next Eta Aquarid outburst won't happen until 2046.

How to watch the Eta Aquarid meteor shower

With this year's outburst, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower is expected to show about one meteor per minute. Also, the new moon coincides with peak viewing for the meteor shower, according to NASA, meaning there will be less light pollution to block the show. However, you'll need to set an alarm. Peak viewing time is between 4 a.m. and dawn.

What are the Eta Aquarids?

Appearing to originate from the constellation Aquarius, the Eta Aquarids peak in early May each year, as previously reported. The meteors are known for their speed, and they can leave glowing "trains" — bits of debris in their wake — that can last for up to a full minute, according to NASA.

The meteors originate from Halley's Comet, which returns every 76 years and was last seen in 1986.

After Eta Aquarids, Perseid meteor shower not far behind

The big show every year is the Perseid meteor shower, which this year will peak from Aug. 12 to 13 with 50 to 100 meteors per hour, according to NASA. Cooke says there will be no moonlight to spoil the view that night, according to the NASA blog.

What are the Perseids?

The Perseids appear to originate from the constellation Perseus, and are considered to be the best meteor shower of the year, according to NASA. At their peak, the Perseids can generate up to 100 meteors per hour.

These meteors originate from comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun every 133 years and was last seen in 1992. Swift-Tuttle is large, with a nucleus measuring 16 miles wide. According to NASA, that's nearly twice the size of the object thought to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Watch the Eta Aquarid meteor shower put on a rare show. Here's how