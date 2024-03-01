Look: Loose pig lights up social media in two North Carolina towns

Officials in Wake County, N.C., are trying to find the owner of a pig found wandering loose through two towns. Photo courtesy of the Wake County Animal Center

March 1 (UPI) -- An escaped pig became an unlikely Internet celebrity when residents of two North Carolina towns spotted them wandering through their yards.

The pig was first spotted Wednesday on Falconwood Drive in Wendell and social media lit up with photos, videos and reports of sightings as the pig wandered through various Wednell and Knightdale neighborhoods.

Wake County Animal Control said officers were able to take the social media celebrity swine into custody after it made its way south to the Eagle View Drive area.

The male pig, nicknamed Thanos by rescuers, was taken to the Wake County Animal Center on a stray hold.

Officials said they are now trying to find the pig's owner, and state law requires them to auction the animal if no one comes forward to claim him.