Jeff Bezos just purchased his 3rd mansion on a gated island off Miami. Take a look at all the lavish US properties he owns.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has amassed a real estate portfolio that rivals some of America's biggest property owners. He's the 25th-largest landowner in the US, according to the 2024 Land Report, with at least 420,000 acres to his name.

His collection includes three properties in Indian Creek Village, an island off the coast of Miami, where he announced in November he'd be relocating with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez. He also owns eight properties in Seattle, his former home.

Bezos' Seattle-area real estate empire is worth as much as $190 million, based on Zillow estimates.

"I've lived in Seattle longer than I've lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it's an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart," Bezos wrote on Instagram in November, announcing his move. He added that he wanted to be closer to his parents and space company Blue Origin's operations in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

In August, Bezos made his first known Miami purchase, spending $68 million on a waterfront mansion. Two months later, he paid $79 million for the mansion next door.

On Tuesday, Bezos made his third purchase on the island known as the "billionaire bunker," Bloomberg reported. He paid $90 million for the six-bedroom home in an off-market transaction.

It's not the first time Bezos has spent jaw-dropping amounts on real estate: In 2019, he dropped about $80 million on three adjacent New York City apartments in the priciest-ever real-estate deal south of Manhattan's 42nd Street.

The following year, Bezos purchased the nine-acre Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for $165 million from billionaire David Geffen. At the time, it was the most expensive home ever sold in California's history.

Bezos, worth $204 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, purchased several properties with his former wife MacKenzie Scott. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, and it's unclear which of these properties Bezos still owns, as divorce records were not made public.

From two neighboring Beverly Hills mansions to multiple estates in exclusive Seattle suburbs, here are Bezos' residential properties in the US.

For years, Bezos' home base was a nearly 24,000-square-foot estate in Medina, Washington.

Bezos' former home base was Medina, a suburb of Seattle. Harrison Jacobs/Insider

In 1998, Bezos paid $10 million for 5.3-acre property in the wealthy suburb on the shores of Lake Washington.

Twelve years later, in 2010, he spent $45 million on an estate nextdoor, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported.

One home is a 20,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom house with a basement spanning over 5,000-square-feet and five fireplaces. The other is an 8,300-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom home built in 1940.

He purchased the property next door in 2010 under Aspen Ventures LLC, The Wall Street Journal reported. That lot has a 24,000-square-foot Tudor-style, six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion and had a listing price of $53 million.

Finally, in 2015, he purchased a $3.9 million property across the street from the Medina compound, Business Insider previously reported. The comparatively smaller property is likely for staff or guests, and was purchased through a trust managed by the same law firm, and with the same property tax address, as the other Medina properties Bezos and Scott purchased before their divorce.

Medina, on a peninsula just across Lake Washington from Seattle, is an exclusive suburb that is home to Bill Gates, as well as other Microsoft bigwigs, tech entrepreneurs, and telecom magnates.

He owns multiple homes in the wealthy town of Medina. Harrison Jacobs/Insider

Many of the neighborhood's mansions are hidden away behind gates and protected by elaborate security systems.

Bezos' first big New York purchases were three apartments which he bought for $7.65 million on Central Park West in Manhattan.

In 1999, Bezos purchased three units in New York City. City Realty

The three units in The Century building on Manhattan's the Upper West Side were purchased in 1999 from the former Sony Music head Tommy Mottola, The Observer reported at the time.

More than a decade later, in 2012, he bought an additional unit in the building, $5.3 million in 2012, making him the owner of four condos in the building.

The Art Deco building was built in the 1930s, and boasts a concierge, elevator attendants, and three separate entrances.

His next big buy was a massive ranch near the town of Van Horn, Texas.

Bezos owns a ranch in Texas. Shutterstock

In 2004, Bezos purchased Corn Ranch, an 165,000-acre stretch of land outside of Van Horn, Texas.

While he reportedly told the local paper he bought the property so his family would get the chance to live on a ranch like he did when he visited his grandfather as a child, it seems he's mainly has been using the land for his aerospace company Blue Origin's rocket launches.

The land included a home that the seller said they spent "millions" renovating.

Bezos' Texas ranch has multiple buildings. Google Earth

The U-shaped ranch house seen above is a remnant from the seller, who told The Wall Street Journal that he put "millions" into renovating it. Behind the home is a bunkhouse that sleeps 12 people.

The property is mainly used as the base for Bezos' space company Blue Origin.

The Texas property is also home to Blue Origin. Blue Origin

As his space company has grown, he's added to his Texas acreage.

Bezos and other passengers were onboard when Blue Origin successfully completed its first passenger spaceflight in 2021.

Three years after buying The Washington Post in 2013, Bezos bought a former textile museum in DC's Kalorama.

Initially, the museum's buyer remained anonymous before it was revealed to be Bezos. Getty Images

He spent $23 million on the property, which dates back to 1912 and has a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, The Washington Post reported.

The neighborhood is a hot spot for Washington bigwigs.

Bezos' DC home is in an exclusive neighborhood. Getty Images

The Obamas purchased an $8.1 million property nearby in 2017, which marked the second-most expensive transaction in the neighborhood — after Bezos' — The Washington Post reported.

The two joint structures on Bezos' property have nearly 27,000 square feet of living space, making it the largest home in Washington, DC.

Bezos' DC mansion was purchased after he bought the city's largest newspaper. Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider

It's been reported that Bezos may have also purchased the home across the street January 2020 for $5 million, though Insider could not confirm he owns the property.

In the months following his 2019 divorce, Bezos spent $45 million on four properties in other exclusive Seattle enclaves.

Jeff Bezos' $37.5 million Hunts Point mansion has sunset views over Lake Washington east of Seattle. Michael Walmsley

The largest property of the 2019 spending spree was a $37.5 million waterfront estate in Hunts Point, an exclusive neighborhood with fewer than 400 residents. The home has 300 feet of coastline, a rooftop deck with a fireplace, and a glass bridge connecting to a two-story guesthouse.

He purchased two more modest homes in Hunts Point around the same time, which his neighbors said are used for security and other staff, including a chef.

Around the same time, he purchased a home nearby in Yarrow Point.

Bezos' Yarrow Point home is for sale for $4.4 million. Andrew Webb / Clarity Northwest Photography

He also purchased a staff home in the nearby Yarrow Point. The home is now for sale with a listing price of $4.4 million

In June 2019, two months after Bezos and MacKenzie Scott finalized their divorce, the former Amazon CEO reportedly dropped about $80 million on three adjacent New York City apartments.

Bezos bought a penthouse and two additional units at 212 Fifth Avenue. Marketing by Visualhouse

The spread included a three-story penthouse and two units directly below it.

It was the priciest real estate deal south of Manhattan's 42nd Street, appraiser Jonathan Miller told The Wall Street Journal at the time.

Renderings of the inside of the apartment from creative agency VisualHouse show the opulence of the penthouse.

After his divorce, Bezos bought a number of apartments downtown. Marketing by Visualhouse

Bezos has since purchased two more units inside the prewar building. In 2020, he spent $16 million on an additional unit, and purchased a $23 million apartment in the building in 2021.

The purchases brought his grand total to $119 million of real estate in the one building, which has a fitness center, golf simulator, game room, and movie-screening room, according to the property's website.

Bezos also owns property in Beverly Hills, California, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Bezos has purchased many homes in Los Angeles throughout the past two decades. Shutterstock/Zhukova Valentyna

He first bought property in the cushy neighborhood in 2007, shelling out $24.45 million for a mansion that had tennis courts, a guesthouse, a six-car garage, and a pool, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. In 2017, he bought the house next door for $12.9 million.

Scott seems to have gotten both of those homes in the divorce. Last year, she donated the two mansions to a housing charity.

After his divorce, he broke California records when he purchased the Warner Estate in 2020.

The Warner Estate used to belong to billionaire David Geffen. Google Earth

The estate was designed for Jack Warner — the former president of Warner Bros. Studios — in the 1930s.

The most expensive home sale in California's history at the time, Bezos purchased the house for $165 million from David Geffen, who bought it in 1990 for $47.5 million.

The mansion has guest homes, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a nine-hole golf course.

Bezos' current estate has a number of buildings and amenities. Google Maps

Like many of his other homes, privacy is key at the Warner Estate. Hedges surround the nine acres on which the 13,600-square-foot home sits.

In 2021, Bezos and his now-fiancée Lauren Sanchez bought a home in Hawaii.

Bezos and Sanchez pledged $100 million to aid Maui amid fire devastation. Carlo Chirchirillo/Shutterstock

Bezos paid about $78 million for the Maui home, according to The New York Times.

In the weeks leading up to the purchase, Bezos made several donations to local organizations — including Hawaii Land Trust and Mālama Family Recovery Center, local news site Maui Now reported.

Sanchez announced that she and Bezos would donate $100 million to help Maui after neighborhoods on the island were devastated by fires.

"Jeff and I are heartbroken by what's happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated," Sanchez wrote on Instagram.

Their notable island neighbors include fellow billionaires Oprah Winfrey, Paul Thiel, and Oracle executive Larry Ellison, according to the Times.

Bezos recently purchased a home in Indian Creek, another billionaire hotspot.

Bezos and Sanchez will be relocating to Miami. Google

In August, he added a $68 million mansion on Miami's "billionaire bunker" island, Indian Creek Village, to his portfolio.

The home reportedly spans 9,300 square feet, and the entire property is about 2.8 acres. The exclusive island has been home to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Tom Brady, and billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

He's reportedly also snapped up the home next door.

He's purchased two properties on Indian Creek, an artificial barrier island in Miami. Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images; Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Bezos bought the seven-bedroom Indian Creek mansion for $79 million in October, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

The nearly two-acre mansion was built in 2000 and boasts features like a home theater, library, pool, and wine cellar.

But he wasn't done yet with his Indian Creek shopping spree. People representing Bezos reportedly contacted at least three other island homeowners to discuss purchasing their properties, Bloomberg reported in early January.

Bezos snapped up a third mansion on Indian Creek for $90 million

An aerial view of Indian Creek Island. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Bezos snagged his third mansion on Indian Creek Island Tuesday, paying $90 million in an off-market transaction for the six-bedroom home, Bloomberg reported,

The house last sold for $2.5 million in 1998, according to the outlet, which noted that Bezos plans to live there while tearing down the other two properties he'd purchased on the island.

Indian Creek, located on Biscayne Bay and home to fewer than 100 residents, has its own mayor and police force, and is accessible only via a gated bridge.

And Bezos is no stranger to purchasing multiple neighboring properties — he did so in Seattle to house security and staff.

