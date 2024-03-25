Take a look inside these Whatcom County homes under $475k that are currently on the market

Whatcom County’s median home sale price has fluctuated throughout 2023, and dropped to $580,000 in February 2024, according to previous reporting by The Bellingham Herald.

For those looking for more affordable housing, The Herald found Whatcom County real estate listings below the median home sale price that were available as of March 19:

$450,000 home in Bellingham

A home for sale at 17 Meadow Ct. in Bellingham, Wash. by Maria (Maru) Midence with HomeSmart One Realty.

▪ 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

▪ 1,384 square feet

▪ 17 Meadow Ct.

$459,000 home in Birch Bay

A home for sale at 5159 Seaview Drive in Birch Bay, Washington by Latonia Vanderveen.

▪ 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

▪ 800 square feet

▪ 5159 Seaview Drive

$425,000 home in Maple Falls

A home for sale at 8233 Gold Run Drive in Maple Falls, Washington by Lisa Rich of Weichert Realtors Vanson Associates.

▪ 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

▪ 1,499 square feet

▪ 8233 Gold Run Drive

$439,000 home in Maple Falls

A home for sale at 6306 Bearpaw Court in Maple Falls, Washington by Lisa Rich of Weichert Realtors Vanson Associates.

▪ 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

▪ 1,268 square feet

▪ 6306 Bearpaw Court