Take a look inside these Whatcom County homes under $475k that are currently on the market

Because the European Union has just announced a pile of probes on gatekeepers designated under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Alphabet/Google, Apple and Meta are facing the first formal non-compliance investigations under the bloc's rebooted ex ante competition rulebook. Alphabet/Google's rules on steering in Google Play and its approach to self-preferencing in search results are in the frame.
Studio Ghibli Fest will bring 14 movies back to theaters this year, so start planning, China bans Intel and AMD processors in government computers, Instagram porn bots’ new low-effort tactic works.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
GKIDS and Fathom Events have announced the lineup for Studio Ghibli Fest 2024. This year’s run includes 14 films, starting with Spirited Away on April 27 and ending in December with My Neighbor Totoro.
Toys for Bob — which developed 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy and was behind Crash Bandicoot 4, along with the Nintendo Switch port for the N. Sane Trilogy — reached a deal with Xbox for a new game, according to Windows Central.
In the Power On newsletter this week, Mark Gurman writes that Sonos is planning a June release for its Roam 2 portable speaker. It's also reportedly working on a new app to pair with its devices, starting with the Roam 2 and upcoming headphones.