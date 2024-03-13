Take a look inside and out: Muttley & Me boutique in Swansea is a pet parent’s dream

With spring around the corner and the rainy season upon us, pet parents in the metro-east will soon have to deal with muddy dogs. (I’m definitely not looking forward to that.)

The new pet wash at Muttley & Me may come in handy for many of these pet owners.

Jason Keck, owner of the Swansea pet boutique, recently reached out to let me know about the new pet wash, made by All Paws Pet Wash.

“It’s been well-received,” said Keck. “It’s been busy, even with the cold.” (The pet wash is enclosed and heated.)

Open since Dec. 22, somebody came in every day until that cold snap, he said. “It’s been a big hit.”

Keck describes the pet wash as a “well-designed machine.”

The pet wash unit was made by All Paws Pet Wash, a family-run business based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and established in 1964, according to the company’s website. The company got into the self-serve pet wash industry in 2009.

Muttley & Me owner Jason Keck stands by the pet boutique’s new self-service pet wash.

The pet wash has multiple options for pet owners that include oatmeal and tearless shampoos, conditioner, flea & tick treatment, deodorizer, a vacuum to siphon off excess water, a dryer and tub disinfectant.

There’s also a separate machine to purchase pet treats.

All pet owners really need to bring are their dogs and towels but are welcome to bring their own shampoo and other bath supplies.

Folks can wash dogs in the raised tub or on the floor, which is handy for larger, older or uncooperative pets (like my Henry).

The unit locks from the inside (because some pets are escape artists – speaking from experience).

The pet wash is also climate controlled. On sunny days the space can get pretty warm. Pet owners can open a sliding door on the side to let cooler air in; there’s fencing on the lower half so pets can’t get out.

The pet wash is open 24/7. The cost to use the pet wash is $15 for 20 minutes. A membership option of $20 a month for four washes is also available.

Inside the pet wash at Muttley & Me in Swansea

A ‘happy accident’

The dog wash has brought new customers to Muttley & Me, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in mid-February, said Keck.

When Peace by Piece moved from downtown Belleville to its current location on North Illinois Street in 2018, Jason and Christina Keck originally planned to lease out the adjoining space.

The following year, the Kecks decided to open a pet boutique, to see how it goes.

It went well, according to Keck.

In fact, Muttley & Me was a “happy accident for us,” he said.

Muttley & Me opened in mid-February 2019 but truly came alive during the pandemic.

Keck said that when businesses shut down, Muttley & Me was able to stay open. The shop was essential because it sold pet food.

By staying open, it feels like Muttley & Me saved our building, he said.

A look inside

I admit, I hadn’t been to the pet boutique before. (This coming from the lady with properly spoiled pups at home)

My dogs and I have been missing out.

Muttley & Me in Swansea has plenty of toys for dogs of all sizes.

The “sad wall” at Muttley & Me includes decorative stones, picture frames and other items to honor a pet’s memory.

In addition to the collars and leashes, beds, treats, toys and other supplies, Muttley & Me has some fun merch for pet parents too.

Merchandise at Muttley & Me includes apparel and accessories for both pets and their people.

About Muttley & Me

Muttley & Me is located at 2427 N. Illinois St. in Swansea.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The pet boutique offers online shopping with curbside pickup, delivery and shipping options.

For more information, call 618-641-8176 or visit muttleyme.com.