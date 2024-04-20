A look inside Lee’s Summit’s newest fire station

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A new fire station in Lee’s Summit is replacing one that was built almost 50 years ago.

It’s also addressing topics that weren’t talked about as much then, like mental and long-term physical health.

At 5301 NE Lakewood Way in Lee’s Summit, you’ll find the city’s newest fire station. Opening new doors to the next 50 years.

Kevin McCaw is the assistant fire chief over the support services division.

Paternity tests and turtles: Uber reveals weirdest things left behind by riders

“Some of the newer stuff we’re trying to incorporate helping with firefighter health and safety,” he said.

During a tour of the new station, he showed FOX4 some of the ways they’re putting health and safety first. Like decontamination areas for crews to use after cleaning up at the scene.

“With the positive pressure ventilation system, we can keep as many contaminants out of the kitchen and bunker areas as possible,” McCaw said.

And communal and private spaces, giving firefighters a place to talk and check in.

“Firefighter mental health is a huge issue and so we’re trying to address that head-on,” McCaw said.

Which starts with making sure everyone gets rest, as crews work 48 hours waiting for the call for help.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

“Something else we’ve tried to do, get each individual their own restroom. Getting away from dorm-style restrooms, helps with privacy and being so close to the bunker,” he said.

In just about every part of the station, you’ll see how far technology has come. You’ll also find where it all started from.

The fire station was built as part of a bond initiative from 2019, which provided $10.5 million to replace two stations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.