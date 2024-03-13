Take a look inside a huge Peru navy ship in Miami. There are blueberries, pisco, tamales

You may not realize it, but your clothes, blueberries, and increasingly your avocados come from this country. If you’re stumped, then you may want to head to downtown Miami and look for a massive ship and see what’s on display.

The B.A.P. Unión, a four-masted flagship of the Peruvian navy, docked at Maurice Ferré Park on Wednesday morning after more than nine months at sea stopping at 21 ports in 15 countries around the world. The country’s largest ship trains future naval officers. It also serves as an ambassador at sea for the country, looking to promote trade and investment — and it’s open to the public over the next several days.

Here’s what to know:

If you go to see the ship in Miami

The B.A.P. Unión, a colossal four-masted flagship of the Peruvian Navy, enters through the Government Cut early Wednesday morning on its way to dock at the Maurice Ferré Park in Miami for a visit between March 13th through 17th, on Wedenesday, March 13, 2024.

Where: Maurice Ferré Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd.

Dates: March 13-17

Hours: 11 a.m.–6:30 p.m. March 13, March 15, March 16, March 17; 11:30 a.m.– 2 p.m. March 14

Cost: Free and open to public.

Highlight: Attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Public Tamale Tasting on March 16; prepared by Miami’s CVI.CHE 105

More on the Tamales Tasting: The Peruvian delegation are partnering with Miami’s own CVI.CHE 105 at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16. They will make about 2,000 pork, chicken and cheese tamales cooked with Peruvian giant white corn, a sacred Inca grain, and pass them out to the public for free at Maurice Ferré Park. The Guinness World Record jury will deliberate at 11 a.m. and decide if this event breaks a record. Following that will be an interpretation of the Inti Raymi (Festival of the Sun) ceremony that features traditional Peruvian songs and dances.

What else: The ship also has a room called Casa Peru, which features dozens of products from the country, from quinoa to vodka. Superfoods figure prominently including herbs and grains. Salsas as well as liquor each have their own tables.

About the Peruvian navy ship

The B.A.P. Unión — a colossal, four-masted flagship of Peru’s Navy — arrives early Wednesday at Maurice Ferré Park in Miami. Free tours are available now through Sunday.

The B.A.P. Unión was last in Miami in 2016. This time it has 84 third year shipmen from Peruvian Naval Academy and 149 sailors who are crew. The Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) is one of the organizers of these events.

The Miami metro area is playing an increasingly growing role for Peru, said the group’s commercial director Max Rodríguez. In 2017, Peru was PortMiami’s 16th largest trading partner, he said. Last year, it was 6th. And more than 2,000 Peruvian companies export to Miami.

Rodriguez, a trade commissioner for Peru based in Miami, spoke to the Miami Herald on Wednesday morning in Maurice Ferré Park in front of the ship. The following are excerpts edited for clarity and length:

Why is Miami important to Peru?

Max Rodriguez Guillen, irdector of the Trade Commission office of Peru in Miami, posed aboard of the B.A.P. Unión, after the colossal four-masted flagship of the Peruvian Navy, docked at the Maurice Ferré Park, in Miami for a visit between March 13th through 17th, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Miami is a very important hub in the commercial relationship between Peru and the United States. For air connectivity, it always was. There are 67 direct flights to Peru per week. PortMiami, Port Everglades, and Miami International Airport are our most important commercial cargo hub for exportation of non-traditional Peruvian products.

Which Peruvian products are key?

View of the Casa Perú, a traveling exhibition and experience platform aimed at promoting tourist destinations and displaying the diverse Peruvian offer aboard of the B.A.P. Unión, after the colossal four-masted flagship of the Peruvian Navy, docked at the Maurice Ferré Park, in Miami for a visit between March 13th through 17th, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Fresh Fruits and vegetables. Peru today has become the leading provider of grapes and blueberries to the United States, second in mangoes and avocados, and first in organic bananas. Then add café, chocolate and pisco sour. We estimate that in the U.S. today there are about 3,000 Peruvian restaurants. They have become our gastronomic ambassadors

As a market, where is Miami positioned?

The B.A.P. Unión, a colossal four-masted flagship of the Peruvian Navy, enters Port Miami early Wednesday morning.

It’s the second most important as a metro area. That’s after New York, which includes the Philadelphia port, which is the largest port of entrance for Peruvian products. But Miami is a key market for the food sector as well as textile and manufacturing. In 2017, for PortMiami, Peru was 16th largest trading partner. In 2023, Peru is 6th. More than 2,000 Peruvian companies export to Miami.

Why now?

Several reasons. First, we are commemorating 15 years of implementation of the free trade agreement between Peru and the United States. We are about to mark 200 years of bilateral relations. Those two milestones are important.

Miami is the second stop in the U.S.?

Vice Admiral Ernesto Colunge Pinto (right), Chief of the General Staff of the Navy of Peru, welcomes Captain José Luis Arce Corzo, the B.A.P. Unión Commanding Officer, after the colossal four-masted flagship of the Peruvian Navy, docked at Maurice Ferré Park in Miami.







Yes. We were in Baltimore from March 2 to March 5, where there were a series of activities. After Miami, we’ll go to Jamaica, Panama, and then return to Peru.

What about the west coast of the United States?

No, not on this visit. Remember this is the first large round the world trip we’ve done in many years. There will probably be a next trip to the West Coast of the U.S.

Are Peruvians showing any interest in Major League Soccer games?

Yes, but not just because of the Messi phenomenon. Peru has several players in the MLS. Its national team’s goalkeeper Pedro Gallese plays for Orlando City. Wilder Cartagena does too. We don’t yet have anyone on Inter Miami.

Are you noticing more Peruvians traveling to Miami mainly for MLS games?

Yes. Many more Peruvians. And now the Copa America is going to take place [in June and July.] Peru will play three games: in Texas, Virginia, and against Messi’s Argentina in Miami. Many Peruvians will attend these matches.

What should people in Miami know about tourism in Peru?

Captain José Luis Arce Corzo, the B.A.P. Unión Commanding Officer, exchanges his Capt. navy hat with Rafaella “Gotita” Aguinada who welcomed him with flowers bouquet.







What we would like is for them to see the new destinations of Peru beyond the traditional places like Cuzco and Machu Picchu. There is adventure tourism, and there is bird watching. Peru was just nominated as the country with the most biodiversity among birds in the world. Gastronomic brings in weekend tourists. The U.S. is the top provider of tourists by air to Peru, 490,000 tourists per year. Colca Canyon is one of the world’s deepest canyons. There are a number of tourists attractions that can impress all kinds of tourists.