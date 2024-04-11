Take a look inside this California-made ultra-luxury electric vehicle

Inside Look is a Sacramento Bee series where we take readers behind the scenes at restaurants, new businesses, local landmarks and news stories.

Could this dream car be your Karma?

The Karma Revero, a range-extended luxury electric vehicle, was on display Wednesday at the state Capitol.

“It’s an EV without the drama of range anxiety,” said Karma Automotive President Marques McCammon.

The car, which is priced starting at $140,000, can drive 80 miles on battery power before switching over to a gas-powered generator for a combined range of 380 miles.

“This represents the future of California,” said Assemblyman Corey Jackson, D-Riverside, who dropped by the display.

“We want to make sure that communities all over the state are benefiting from the economic engine that they produce,” said Jackson.

Karma Automotive manufactures the luxury electric vehicles in the legislator’s district.

Besides its Revero hybrid, the automotive manufacturer also introduced the Kaveya super coupe GT and the all-electric Gyesera sedan earlier this year.

Karma CEO Marques McCammon talks at the Capitol on Wednesday to Assemblyman Corey Jackson, D-Riverside, about Karma Revero, a range-extended luxury electric vehicle manufactured in the legislator’s district.

Karma CEO Marques McCammon sits on the driver’s seat on Wednesday of his company’s Karma Revero, a range-extended luxury electric vehicle manufactured in Southern California.

The steering wheel of the Karma Revero features the company’s eclipse logo and buttons to control phone, music and cruise control.

The Italian leather upholstery inside the Karma Revero luxury electric car cost as much as a small hybrid vehicle according to Karma’s Marques McCammon.

The logo for Karma vehicles is a solar eclipse, seen on a Karma Revero, a range-extended luxury electric on display at the Capitol on Wednesday.