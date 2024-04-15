Look: Firefighters rescue dog from fourth-story balcony in California

April 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California rescued a dog who wandered out onto a balcony and became stranded.

The Orange County Fire Authority said a crew responded alongside Irvine Police Animal Services personnel when a dog was spotted atop a balcony railing on the fourth floor of a building.

The OCFA said on social media that the dog "went out the door and the door closed behind it -- with nobody home."

Firefighters used an aerial ladder bucket to reach the precariously balanced canine and bring it safely back down to solid ground.