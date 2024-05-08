Look: Firefighters eject alligator from Starbucks drive-through

May 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida were called to a Starbucks cafe to eject an unruly customer from the drive-through: an alligator.

North Port Fire Rescue said on social media that it was "just another day on the job" when crews were called to a local Starbucks.

The post said firefighters "had quite the surprise" when they discovered the cause of the commotion was a coffee-craving crocodilian at the drive-through.

"After coordinating with our friends at North Port Police Department, we safely relocated our scaly friend to a nearby pond," Fire Rescue officials wrote.

"Who knew our mornings could get so wild? Remember folks, even on your morning coffee run, always expect the unexpected! Stay safe out there," the post said.