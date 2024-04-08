Look: Fencing foil, mask among items left in Spanish taxis

April 8 (UPI) -- A taxi app in Spain is attempting to reunite passengers with lost and found items, including a fencing foil and mask.

PideTaxi, the primary taxi-booking app in Granada, said on social media that items to end up in its lost and found during the past month include the sporting sword and a mask used to protect the faces of fencers from errant blows.

The company said other objects awaiting reunions with passengers include three pairs of prescription eyeglasses, five pairs of sunglasses, three cellphones, five sets of keys, two wallets, two umbrellas, a hat, a book, two document folders and a watch.

Other items include gloves, jackets, a wool scarf, a vaping device, three pieces of cutlery, a bag filled with medicine, a lip balm and a lipstick.

The company said anyone who recognizes their lost property should contact the Grenada Department of Police.