Look: Dog with head stuck in tire rim rescued by New Jersey firefighters

Firefighters used plasma cutters to free a dog with her head stuck through the rim of an old tire. Photo courtesy of the Franklinville Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

March 22 (UPI) -- First responders in New Jersey came to the rescue of a curious dog who poked her head through the rim of a discarded tire and became stuck.

The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded alongside the Franklin Township Police Department when a dog named Daisy ended up with her head stuck through the rim of a tire at home.

The department said initial attempts to remove Daisy's unusual neckwear with soap and water were unsuccessful.

Firefighter Brandon Volpe ended up using his personal set of plasma cutters to remove the tire.

"Daisy was not injured and is doing well," the fire department said.

