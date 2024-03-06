A look at contested judicial races in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here’s a look at some local contested judicial races races in the Democratic Primary.

District Courts 65th, 383rd and 388th handle family cases only — divorces, modifications of child support, protective orders, adoptions, terminations, child protective service cases and juvenile prosecutions, according to the El Paso County.

District judge in the 65th District Court

Selina Saenz, currently employed as the division chief of the Child Protective Services Unit at the El Paso County Attorney’s Office, is the unofficial winner, according to unofficial final results released at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5. She is in the lead with 59.01 percent or 19,358 votes, followed by criminal defense lawyer Omar Carmona with 40.99 percent or 13,448 votes.

Both candidates are seeking to replace the incumbent Yahira Gutierres who did not seek re-election.

The winner of this race will take the seat as there is no Republican opponent in the November general election.

District judge in the 383rd District Court

Incumbent Judge Lyda Ness Garcia is the unofficial winner, according to unofficial final results. She is in the lead with 58.44 percent or 19,238 votes, followed by retired Judge Mike Herrera with 41.56 percent or 13,682 votes.

Herrera held that position from 2001 to 2020 before being replaced by Garcia in 2020, according to El Paso Matters.

There are no Republican candidates so the winner of this race will take office next year.

District judge in the 388th District Court

Incumbent Judge Marlene Gonzalez is the unofficial winner, according to unofficial final results. She in the lead with 72.75 percent or 23,521 votes, followed by El Paso attorney Joy Degenhart with 27.25 percent or 8,809 votes.

There are no Republican candidates so the winner of this race will take office next year in January.

Judge County Criminal Court at Law 1 – This court handles criminal cases only — driving while intoxicated, family violence, bond forfeitures, burglaries, prostitution.

Incumbent Judge Linda Perez is the unofficial winner, according to unofficial final results. She is in the lead with 58.78 percent or 18,936 votes, followed by criminal law Magistrate Judge Linda Noelle Estrada with 41.22 percent or 13,279 votes.

There are no Republican candidates so the winner of this race will take office next year.

