Look both ways: Crashes involving pedestrians rise in Minnesota, fluctuate in North Dakota

Jun. 24—FARGO — Busy streets in the Fargo-Moorhead area have room for improvement when it comes to pedestrian safety, says one metro resident. Walking in downtown Fargo on Wednesday, June 19, Laura Graves recounted the treacherous commute to the bus stop in her old neighborhood near the West Acres Mall.

"I can't tell you the number of times I almost got hit crossing the street," Graves said.

Now living in a busy part of West Fargo, Graves said the area does not have enough crosswalks, drivers do not stop for pedestrians and accessible sidewalks are limited.

"My little brother uses a wheelchair, and there are not a lot of safe, accessible sidewalks," she said. "They are either too narrow or people park over the curbs."

The metro is generally safe for pedestrians, with many up-to-date intersections, said Dan Farnsworth, transportation planner for the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Governments.

"There's a pedestrian countdown timer so pedestrians know when to walk in the crosswalks and when to not walk, so those are pretty up-to-date in our area," Farnsworth said. "They do allow for those with disabilities to properly cross, as well, at the vast majority of our intersections."

The numbers back Farnsworth up. Compared to Minnesota and North Dakota as a whole, the Fargo-Moorhead area has fewer crashes in which a pedestrian is killed or seriously injured per year.

According to data from Metro COG, the five-year rolling average for Cass and Clay counties for the number of fatal and serious injuries in bike and pedestrian crashes per 100,000 people in 2022 is lower than North Dakota and Minnesota. In 2022, Cass and Clay County had 2.16 serious injury or fatal crashes per 100,000 people, while North Dakota had 4.74 and Minnesota had 5.89.

Data from Toward Zero Deaths, a Minnesota program working to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and serious injuries, shows Minnesota had 947 crashes involving pedestrians in 2022. Of those crashes, 45 were fatal crashes and 808 were injury crashes.

Katy Kressin, the west-central Minnesota regional coordinator for Toward Zero Deaths, said the number for 2022 was significantly higher than the number of crashes involving pedestrians in 2021.

"Not the highest in 20 years, but definitely it's trended upward," Kressin said.

In west-central Minnesota, pedestrian crashes are also on the rise. According to Toward Zero Deaths data for the 10 counties in its west-central region, in 2023, there were 11 pedestrian crashes in which somebody was killed or seriously injured. Nine were serious injury crashes and two were fatal crashes. In 2022, there were eight fatal and serious injury crashes involving pedestrians.

Data from North Dakota's Vision Zero program shows the number of pedestrian crashes in North Dakota fluctuating from year to year.

According to preliminary data from North Dakota's Vision Zero program, in North Dakota in 2023, there were 121 crashes involving pedestrians, with 10 fatal crashes and 93 injury crashes. There was one fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Fargo. In 2022, there were 56 pedestrian crashes, with six fatalities and 72 injuries.

In Fargo-Moorhead, areas with more pedestrian crashes include 13th Avenue and downtown Fargo, Farnsworth said.

"Generally where there are more pedestrians, there just happen to be more crashes," Farnsworth said.

Motorists and pedestrians both contribute to common factors in fatal pedestrian crashes, said Lauren Wahlman, safety public information program manager for Vision Zero. Often, motorists involved in fatal crashes are speeding, distracted or impaired. Pedestrians in the crashes are often not visible to drivers, are distracted or not using a crosswalk.

"Never assume a driver sees you as a pedestrian, either — you always want to be alert," Wahlman said.

Kressin noted an increase in the severity of pedestrian crashes.

"The severity of them is also alarming because vehicle design, the speed of the vehicle, all those things contribute to how injured a person is when they are in a pedestrian-versus-motorist crash," Kressin said.

Both drivers and pedestrians have a role in reducing the number of crashes, Kressin said. Drivers should look for pedestrians, especially in low-light times of day like dawn and dusk. Pedestrians should look for cars, walk facing traffic, use crosswalks and wear bright or reflective clothing.

"Use the road safely together, and I think that's for all types of vehicles: bikes, motorcycles, tractors," Kressin said.

Metro COG conducts Safe Routes to School plans for cities in the metro, recommending improvements that could make walking and biking to school safer. Last year, it made recommendations for Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools, and this year it is crafting a plan for Moorhead Area Public Schools.

Metro COG has also conducted a traffic calming study in West Fargo, which looks at changes to roadways that could slow drivers down, Farnsworth said.