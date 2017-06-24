A Look at a New, Bold Experiment at UPenn for Organ Transplants

Doctors at the University of Pennsylvania treated 10 patients on the organ transplant waiting list with a Hepatitis C infected kidney. All 10 got the virus and were treated with one pill for 12 weeks. Today, all 10 are healthy with functioning kidney.

