A look behind the scenes as mail-in ballots are counted in Cook County’s razor-tight state’s attorney race

CHICAGO — This weekend, the race for Cook County’s top prosecutor will come down to ballots counted in a basement.

Chicago election judges and representatives from both Democratic campaigns for Cook County State’s Attorney descended on the lower level of 69 West Washington Street Saturday, counting what remains of vote by mail ballots in this razor-tight race.

“When races are close and there’s a lot of vote by mail ballots that are coming back,” said Max Bever from the Chicago Board of Elections. “That’s often why campaigns want to wait to see what happens or see to have every vote counted.”

More than 20,000 ballots that were postmarked and mailed in by Election Day are expected to be counted this weekend.

“Overall, we had 176,000 vote by mail ballots that went out,” Bever said. “And as of last night we had over 27,000 that were returned prior to election day.”

Processing vote by mail ballots isn’t a straightforward, streamlined process either. There’s multiple steps involved before a vote by mail ballot can be counted.

“They have to open up the ballots. They have to inspect them for damage,” Bever said. “They have to initial them to see a judge. Initial your ballot and election day before it goes into the scanner … It’s organized by ward, but then that’s pretty much when the process starts to happen.”

And that process will continue for several days. The Chicago Board of Elections believes that most of the mail-in ballots will be counted by Sunday, with just over a thousand left to be counted on Monday — When we will get a better idea of the outcome for the race for Cook County State’s Attorney.

