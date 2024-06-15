Look out: Baking temperatures and subpar air quality in store for Greater Cincinnati

Heat, humidity and subpar air quality are afoot in the Cincinnati area for the remainder of Father's Day weekend.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a hazardous weather outlook Saturday afternoon for multiple Greater Cincinnati counties, including Butler, Warren, Hamilton and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland in Indiana.

The advisory warns about hot and humid conditions that are forecast throughout much of the upcoming week. Heat and humidity will combine to launch heat indices to around 100 degrees Monday through Friday, according to the alert.

Heat and humidity are set to roll in over the next week in Greater Cincinnati. An air quality alert is also in effect Sunday.

On top of that, the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency will be issuing an air quality alert, which goes into effect at 12 a.m. Sunday and lasts through 11:59 p.m. Monday. The alert says that the air quality index could reach the threshold of being unhealthy for sensitive groups.

That alert impacts Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana.

According to a statement released by the National Weather Service, high temperatures for Monday and Tuesday are expected to peak in the mid to upper 90s in the Ohio River Valley, which could break daily record highs for the region. Overnight temperatures will remain warm, dropping into the mid 70s.

Detailed weather forecast

Saturday night: Mostly clear with low temperatures dropping to about 60. East wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Wind expected to be light and variable.

Sunday night: Mostly clear with a low around 73. Light south wind.

Monday: Chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures around 97. Calm southwest wind around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday (Juneteenth): Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

