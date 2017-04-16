A look back at the Virginia Tech shootings: 10 years after shooting that killed 32

In one of America’s worst school attacks, a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech before taking his own life, April 16, 2007.

College senior Seung-Hui Cho opened fire in a Virginia Tech dorm and then, two hours later, shot up a classroom building across campus. The shooting at Virginia Tech was, at the time, the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

