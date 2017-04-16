    1 / 15

    Injured man carried by police

    Kevin Sterne is carried out of Norris Hall at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., in this April 16, 2007 photo, after a shooting incident. A gunman opened fire in a dorm and classroom on the campus, killing 33 people in the deadliest shooting rampage in U.S. history. Sterne survived the attack. (Photo: Alan Kim/The Roanoke Times/AP)

    A look back at the Virginia Tech shootings: 10 years after shooting that killed 32

    In one of America’s worst school attacks, a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech before taking his own life, April 16, 2007.

    College senior Seung-Hui Cho opened fire in a Virginia Tech dorm and then, two hours later, shot up a classroom building across campus. The shooting at Virginia Tech was, at the time, the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

