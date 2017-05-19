Look Back at Trump's Remarks On Muslims, Saudi Arabia

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

From involvement in the Sept. 11th attacks to surveillance of certain mosques, Donald Trump has made controversial remarks about Muslims and Saudi Arabia. Here's a look back at those comments.

NBC News Specials More

NBC News Specials

NBC News brings its worldwide resources to these in-depth special programs. Brian Williams takes the lead in covering topics that enlighten, uplift or demand further scrutiny. Important stories of our time; these are the stories of NBC News Specials.