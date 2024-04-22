Look Back ... to the start of the first Hi-Y Youth Legislature, 1949

Apr. 22—April 22, 1949, in The Star: Funeral services will be Sunday, April 24, for Cpl Lewis Harris, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Simon Harris of Jacksonville. Burial will be in Rabbittown Cemetery. The 23-year-old corporal gave his life to his country in October 1942 while being held in a Japanese prison camp. Cpl. Harris attended Jacksonville schools and entered military service in June 1937. Three brothers and a sister survive him: Jack, Herbert, Bryce and Mrs. W. L. Champion of Lincoln. Also this date: Seventeen Anniston High School students, all members of the local Hi-Y clubs, are in Montgomery for the first Alabama Youth and Government Assembly which opened in the state capital at 2 p.m. today. Three adults were in the group of those who left Anniston for the legislative assembly: Mr. and Mrs. Raymond M. Williams and Mrs. Robert F. Scherer. Mrs. Williams is head of the History and Government Department at Anniston High School, while Mrs. Scherer is a member of the YMCA staff.

April 22, 1999, in The Star: A fire last night consumed the two-story building at the corner of 11th and Moore which contained The Art Gallery and a company called Southeastern Signs. Constructed more than 100 years ago, and lately containing paint and paint thinner stored in the back, the structure burned with incredible intensity after the fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. The building had previously been condemned before Bob and Vera Mullinix bought it and spent a great deal of money restoring it to a new useful life.

