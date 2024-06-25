Look Back ... to a potential Alabama Supreme Court appointment, 1999

Jun. 25—June 24, 1949, in The Star: Just in time for the Fourth of July, Gov. James E. Folsom has signed into law a bill that outlaws the private sale, possession or use of fireworks throughout the state, everywhere. The only exemptions are toy cap pistols and public displays approved by the State Fire Marshal. Also this date: In its Sunday morning worship service, the congregation of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville will take due note of the 39th anniversary of the Rev. John L. Oldham's ordination to the priesthood. Sunday will be a special day for Jacksonville's Methodists, too. Leaders of First Methodist Church in the college town plan to welcome the many friends of the church who will want to admire the results of an extensive remodeling program, which has just been finished. Dinner on the grounds will be served afterward.

June 24, 1999, in The Star: State Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has recommended Anniston attorney Cleo Thomas for a seat on the Alabama Supreme Court. Thomas, 43, a graduate of Anniston High School, the University of Alabama and Harvard Law School, would succeed Justice Mark Kennedy if Gov. Don Siegelman concurs with Rogers' recommendation. Rogers had no problem crossing party lines for Thomas. "Siegelman is definitely not going to appoint a Republican, so I'd rather have him appoint one of my favorite Democrats," Rogers said. To be officially considered, Thomas still has to submit a letter of interest.

