Look Back ... to the passing of a Penney's man, 1999

Jun. 5—June 5, 1949, in The Star: Attorneys who charged that a young South Carolina man was lured from his wife's side in the dead of night and then forcibly brought to Anniston to face a charge which grew out of a 1948 recorder's court conviction, has won his unconditional release from city jail at a hearing on a writ of habeas corpus. Probate Judge G. Clyde Brittain ruled in favor of the petitioner, Otto H. White, 24, of Walhalla, S.C., and ordered his release. Apparently two agents of a local bonding firm carried out the operation that essentially amounted to kidnapping, as White was forcibly caused to come to Alabama without extradition proceedings.

June 5, 1999, in The Star: Funeral services will be this afternoon at Parker Memorial Baptist Church for Charles Lee Buchanan, who opened Anniston's first J. C. Penney store in 1924 and Chattanooga's first Penney's in 1937. Mr. Buchanan died two days ago at Beckwood Manor Nursing Home in Anniston at age 98. Known as Buck by all his friends, Mr. Buchanan was born in Texas Sept. 23, 1900. He was a work associate and friend of the company founder himself, J. C. Penney. As a boy, Mr. Buchanan was a member of the second-ever troop of Boy Scouts founded in the United States.

Assistant Metro Editor Bill Edwards: 256-236-1551. On Twitter @bedwards_star.