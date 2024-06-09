Look Back ... to a new site for the National Guard, 1949

Jun. 9—June 9, 1949, in The Star: A full-page ad proclaims the grand opening of Worthy's Super Market at 420 Main Street, a business formerly known as Oxford Super Market. Sample prices include cigarettes for $1.76 per carton; a pound of Grade A sliced bacon, 49 cents; bananas for 14 cents per pound; and five pounds of sugar for 44 cents. Also this date: Following completion of negotiations today, the city of Anniston bought from Anniston Land Co. a 3-acre plot of land on North Quintard Avenue in the vicinity of 25th Street. It's listed as Lot 1, Block 439 of the land company's resubdivision of Virginia Heights. A resolution authorizing the deeding of the property to the National Guard was approved after approval of the resolution for purchase of the plot for $3,000, payable in three annual installments. In a separate acquisition of property, the City Commission today also authorized city purchase of a six-acre plot of land adjoining the Edgemont Cemetery territory.

June 9, 1999, in The Star: Following Harlen Robinson's decision to resign as the head football coach at Ranburne High School last week, Ranburne Principal Fred Lovvorn has named Bulldog assistance football coach Chad Young as the new head coach, effective June 17. Young worked with the offense and defense as an assistant in the 1998 season. Young, a 1989 graduate of Ranburne — he received all-state honors his senior year on the football squad — graduated from West Georgia University in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in math.

